Major market indices reversed midday Friday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up a 162 point gain and the Nasdaq extended its losses.







The Nasdaq fell 1.1%, the S&P 500 slipped 0.4% and the Dow Jones Industrials edged down 0.1% in the stock market today. Small caps followed by the Russell 2000 fell 0.7%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges compared to the same time on Thursday.

Among the exchange traded funds, Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) lost 2%, while the Nasdaq 100-tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) dropped 0.8%. The IBD 50 ETF came back above its 50-day moving average last week and is now around 1% below the buy point of 50.06 from a failed breakout.

The US economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, which triggered nationwide lockdowns more than a year ago. A resurgence of cases fueled by the more contagious delta variant has recently started to slow as vaccinations increase.

Cumulative Covid-19 cases worldwide have exceeded 243 million, with more than 4.9 million deaths, according to Worldometer. In the United States, cases topped 46 million with nearly 754,000 deaths.

Growth stocks to watch

You’re here (TSLA) rose 1.2% to a new high, extending Thursday’s 3.3% gain. The shares remain comfortably above a buy point of 764.55 of a cup with handle, as well as entries prior to 700.10 and 730. Now 900.50 can be considered an alternate entry.

Nvidia (NVDA) broke a buy point of 230.53 from a new shallow base early Friday, before relinquishing most of its gains. The current model is part of a second stage base, building on the heels of an earlier breakout from a cup with handle. The Graphics Chip Designer is a IBD Ranking Stock.

Pool (BOWL) gained 2% in significant volume to erase a 500.95 cup base buy point, according to MarketSmith chart analysis. Stocks remain in the buy range, which goes all the way to 526. The relative strength line, which compares a stock’s performance to that of the S&P 500, hits a new high. It is a bullish sign. On Thursday, the stock climbed nearly 8% after Pool’s third-quarter results exceeded views and guided 2021 earnings higher.

Regional finance (RF) jumped nearly 3% in twice normal trade to pass a buy point of 23.91 on a 21 week cut basis. The shares are in the buy range until 25.11. Early Friday, the Alabama-based bank announced third quarter results above Wall Street targets.

Corn Break (BREAK) collapsed and crashed 25% in huge revenue, falling below its 200-day line for the first time in 18 months. The mobile application operator beat third quarter results Thursday night. But it didn’t make any sales, and its fourth quarter revenue outlook was blown up due to various issues. Snap put fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $ 1.16 billion to $ 1.2 billion, lower than analysts’ estimates of $ 1.36 billion.

Dow Jones Movers

American Express (AXP), up nearly 5% in heavy trade, led the rise on the Dow Industrials. Stocks retreated above a handle-cup 178.90 buy point, where they remain in the buy range up to 187.85. Early Friday, the credit card giant posted better than expected third quarter earnings and revenue.

Procter & Gamble (PG), Walmart (WMT) and UnitedHealth Group (A H) added about 1% each.

Corn Intelligence (INTC) fell and plunged 11% in high revenue, undermining the bottom of a six-month consolidation. On Thursday night, the chip giant announced third quarter results that crushed views. But adjusted revenue was lower in some metrics, particularly data center chips. The earnings forecast for the fourth quarter was weak as operating expenses increase. The CFO of the chip giant is also stepping down.

Disney (SAY), Mcdonalds (MCD) and Honeywell International (SHE) dropped out more than 1% each.

Other news

Acquisition of the digital world (DWAC), a specialty acquisition company (SPAC) merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, climbed 284% early Friday morning to 175 before being shut down due to a circuit breaker. It is set to add to Thursday’s 356% rise after former President Donald Trump announced plans to start a social media company. In midday trading, DWAC cut its early gains to around 92%.

