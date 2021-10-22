David Tepper flees the stock market: “Sometimes there are times to make money … sometimes there are times not to lose it”





David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the best hedge fund managers in the world, isn’t a fan of the stock market yet. “Sometimes there are times to make money, sometimes there are times not to lose money.“

David Tepper, Founder of Appaloosa Management

This is what the founder of hedge fund Appaloosa Management told CNBC in an interview on Friday, with US stocks falling, as the prominent investor said so. I don’t think it’s a good investment, Tepper told the business network, referring to his take on the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.21% ,

and the S&P 500 SPX index,

-0.11%

near Friday’s records. I just don’t know how interest rates are going to behave next year, Tepper added. I don’t think there are any major asset classes right now, said the owner of the National Football League Panthers. Tepper said he didn’t like stocks. I don’t like links. I don’t like junk bonds, referring to markets he felt were overvalued. The benchmark yield of 10-year treasury bills TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.641%

reached around 1.70% on Friday, close to its highest level since May, with growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon announce a decrease in monthly purchases of treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities that had supported the market . Tepper said investors should stay invested for the long term, but for his part, he paused. My exposures are not high at the moment, he said of his position in the financial markets. Teppers net worth is $ 15.8 billion, according to Forbes. Tepper, who founded Appaloosa Management in 1993, has one of the best backgrounds among active investors, and his remarks often move markets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/david-tepper-shuns-stock-market-sometimes-theres-times-to-make-money-sometimes-theres-times-not-to-lose-money-11634924707 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos