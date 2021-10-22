Business
MARKET REPORT: Stocks tumble into the red
MARKET REPORT: London Stock Exchange Group shares tumble into the red as uncertain outlook has raised several alarm bells for investors
Shares of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) fell into the red as an uncertain outlook set off several alarm bells for investors.
The broker’s earnings in the fourth quarter of this year are not expected to “grow as quickly” as in the third quarter due to difficult comparisons to the same period in 2020.
The group also joined the list of companies hit by supply chain pressures sweeping the world, saying the issues could impact the timing of some of its tech spending.
LSEG uses large amounts of computer hardware, such as servers, to operate its stock exchanges and stock data activities. Many of them rely on semiconductors, small but powerful computer chips that are used in everything from iPhones to power steering in cars.
Semiconductors have been in short supply in recent months due to plant closures during the coronavirus pandemic, growing demand for computers used for working from home, and the lingering effects of a trade war between the United States. and China. The problems were not helped by an issue that briefly took the exchange’s website offline, leaving thousands of investors in stock price limbo.
The outlook overshadowed the company’s positive third quarter numbers, which saw revenue rise 7.6% year-on-year, helped by strong growth in capital markets and its market data subsidiary Refinitiv, which it bought for $ 19.6 billion in January.
Some analysts have warned that other factors, including the prospect of rising interest rates, could see LSEG’s business hit by weaker demand for shares.
“As interest rates have languished to record highs, the stock market has been the only game in town, but as inflation concerns push the Bank of England to consider rate hikes, investors are picking up realizing that the rules of the game are changing, ”said AJ Bell analyst Danni Hewson.
She added: “Some of the money will be siphoned off as options like bonds, gold and even good old savings accounts look different.
“Investors are now looking at the big picture, the markets are volatile and at some point bargain hunters will have recovered everything they were looking for.”
LSEG shares fell 6%, or 484p, to 7600p.
The FTSE100 rose 0.2%, or 14.25 points, to 7,204.55 while the FTSE 250 added just 0.06%, or 14.61 points, to close at 22,931.66.
Reports that the heavily indebted Chinese real estate company Evergrande paid $ 61 million to some of its lenders have allayed fears that the company faces a looming default that could affect the Chinese economy. The news also offset an unexpected drop in UK retail sales last month.
As a result, blue-chip mining stocks, which depend on Chinese demand for commodities such as coal and iron ore for much of their business, helped push the index up.
Antofagasta climbed 0.5%, or 7p, to 1437.5p, while Evraz increased 1.6%, or 10p, to 633p, Polymetal International added 2.9%, or 40.5p, to 1417.5p, BHP Group edged up 0.7%, or 12.6p, to 1941p and Rio Tinto was up 0.5%, or 23.5p, to 4672.5p.
Travel and leisure stocks were hit hard as Covid-19 cases continued to rise across the UK, raising fears of further lockdown measures and restrictions.
British Airways owner IAG fell 2.6%, or 4.1p, to 156.06p while Premier Inn owner Whitbread fell 1.5%, or 46p, to 3,121p. Budget airline easyJet fell 0.5%, or 3.2p, to 596.6p while rival Ryanair fell 0.7%, or 0.12, to 15.97.
JD Sports rose 1.9%, or 19.5p, to 1059p, as it struck a deal to enter the Greek market. The tracksuit and sneakers retailer has acquired an 80% stake in Cosmos Sport, a Crete-based company that operates 57 stores in Greece and Cyprus.
