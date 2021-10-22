Stock market today: AmEx takes the decline to new heights





The calendar of gains gives, and it also takes away, which explained the divergent trajectories of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite as the week drew to a close. A Friday light on economic data kept the focus on corporate earnings, and on that front, American Express (AXP, + 5.4%) certainly did not disappoint. The company posted third-quarter profit of $ 2.27 per share on revenue of $ 10.9 billion, beating analyst consensus expectations for $ 1.80 per share on single digits business of $ 10.5 billion. Susquehanna analyst James Friedman, who rates the stock at Neutral, nonetheless raised his 12-month price target to $ 190 per share, from $ 165 “as network volumes are finally above 2019 levels and we continue to see less uncertainty about the macro and medical outlook beyond 2021. With these trends, we have greater confidence and visibility in the recovery of the US domestic market. ” AXP was by far the best performer among the 30 constituents of the Dow Jones, and helped the industry average rise 0.2% to a record high of 35,677. However, the Nasdaq (-0.8% to 15,090) was indirectly pulled down by Snapchat’s parent. Break (SNAP, -26.6%). SNAP stock actually trades on the New York Stock Exchange; but mega-cap Nasdaq componentsFacebook (FB, -5.1%) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL, -3.0%) declined in sympathy after Snap’s disappointing third quarter financial results. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. As explained in today’s free One step forward Newsletter, Snap’s Q3 was hampered by advertising glitches caused by Apple’s new iOS security measures requiring users to explicitly allow apps to track user activity on other apps and websites, a problem that could be felt in many other social media and internet companies. The losses on GOOGL and FB also weighed on the S&P 500, which slipped 0.1% to 4,544. Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 slipped 0.2% to 2,291.

U.S. Crude Oil Futures climbed 1.5% to $ 83.76 a barrel.

Gold Futures Settled a modest 0.2% to $ 1,786.00 an ounce with some help from a weaker US dollar.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) increased 3.3% to 15.51.

Bitcoin prices continued to be released, falling 3.0% to $ 60,921.45; the cryptocurrency had peaked just below $ 67,000 on Wednesday. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.)

prices continued to be released, falling 3.0% to $ 60,921.45; the cryptocurrency had peaked just below $ 67,000 on Wednesday. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.) Intelligence (INTC, -11.7%) suffered its worst drop in about a year after supply chain issues caused the chipmaker to miss its third-quarter revenue expectations. The company has also forecast slimmer margins as it builds new semiconductor production facilities to meet demand, and invests in research and development. The report sparked a series of downward revisions to price targets. One came from CFRA analyst Angelo Zino, who maintained a Hold rating on INTC but lowered his 12-month price target to $ 50 per share from $ 65 per share. “We are wary of the coming gross margin squeeze, increased capital intensity requirements resulting from the transition to foundry services, loss of share and likely peak PC demand. Says Zino, who also points out that the company’s chief financial officer, George Davis, is retiring in May.

