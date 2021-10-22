London Stock Exchange Group PLC warns of slower growth in fourth quarter





Total revenue increased 7.6% year over year on a pro forma basis and gross margin increased 7.3%

() said it delivered “a strong performance across all divisions” in the third quarter, but warned that growth would slow in the fourth. Third quarter total revenue increased 7.6% year over year on a pro forma basis and gross margin was 7.3% higher. Quarterly revenue is not expected to grow as fast as in the third quarter at constant exchange rates due to the strength of the comparison in the last quarter of 2020. There is no change from previous forecast for costs or capital spending, although supply chain pressures may affect the timing of some technology spending this year, the operator said. trades. The LSE said continued good progress has been made in integrating Refinitiv, which is comfortably on target for a cost synergy of € 125 million, ahead of the initial phasing. We continue to execute a number of workflows to generate the target revenue synergies. The group is well positioned as we make targeted investments in product and technology improvements to help us meet the needs of our customers and capitalize on growth trends driving change in our industry, said David Schwimmer, CEO of the LSE. Steve Clayton, fund manager at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the acquisition of Refinitiv is a huge milestone for LSE and that the successful integration of the data company is essential for LSE investors. With that in mind, today’s news is overwhelmingly encouraging. The decline in Treasury revenue shone a light on what would otherwise have been a very good underlying performance but which was hardly unexpected. News that capital investment rates could be affected by supply shortages shows no one is immune to post-pandemic disruptions, but shouldn’t be holding back short-term income, Clayton said . The group told the market to expect weaker growth for the fourth quarter, reflecting a difficult comparison to the previous year, “he added. Be profitable. What we didn’t have. Seen to date, however, these are significant revenue synergies from the integration of Refinitiv. The group’s recent investor education event exhibited its booth here and the challenge for LSEs now is to make these growth ambitions a reality. , Clayton said. LSE shares lost 4.3% to 7,740p after one hour of trading.

