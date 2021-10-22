London Stock Exchange’s Guide to Climate Reporting – Finance and Banking





UK: London Stock Exchange’s Guide to Climate Reporting

22 October 2021 Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Summary Building on the work of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the London Stock Exchange has created a practical guide to help listed companies and AIM to effectively disclose and communicate their approach to climate change, their strategies and how they manage associated risks and opportunities. More than 2,000 companies representing more than $ 20 trillion in market capitalization have announced their support for TCFD and it is widely recognized that companies need clear, consistent and decision-making information on climate-related information. Background There is a growing demand for companies to disclose more precise details of their climate strategy and carbon emissions and regulators are consulting / changing their rules to address them in line with the government’s green finance strategy and roadmap towards mandatory climate-related disclosures. Last year, the FCA introduced rules requiring UK and foreign trading companies with a premium listing to make TCFD-compliant disclosures on a compliance or explanation basis for years beginning on or after January 1, 2021. In addition, the FCA is proposing to extend climate-related disclosure rules to companies with standard listings and to FCA-regulated asset managers, life insurers and pension providers. Based on these measures, BEIS consulted earlier this year on mandatory climate-related financial disclosures for large UK companies, including AIM companies with more than 500 employees. We are awaiting the result of this consultation, but an amending law should be adopted in 2021 and will apply to fiscal years beginning on April 6, 2022. LSE Guide The climate reporting guide is intended to support best practices and educate companies on how they can implement TCFD recommendations. It recommends a three-step process for integrating and communicating climate-related information: Step 1 disclosure diagnosis and context 2nd step integration of climate-related risks and opportunities Step 3 disclosure of climate-related data and practices The guide was released as part of the LSE London Climate Transition and features a new website designed to help organizations prepare their businesses for the transition to a low carbon economy. The website contains training videos, access to the climate governance score to help organizations assess where they are on the path against their industry peers, and associated advice. LSE guide to climate reporting LSE’s Climate Transition in London offers new website This guide complements the previous LSE publication:

