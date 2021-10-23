Stocks end the week with gains; Dow sets new record





The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Friday and posted a third straight week of gains.

Shares have risen in recent days following strong results from some of the largest US companies. Most of the S&P 500 companies that reported earnings beat analysts’ expectations, and corporate earnings are expected to jump about 35% in the last quarter from a year earlier, according to data from Refinitiv.

Financial results from companies like Tesla and Johnson & Johnson throughout the week showed business leaders were able to isolate themselves from the global supply chain crisis and deliver results solid. Some companies have passed higher prices on to their customers. The major indices faltered on Friday after rising steadily for much of the week. The blue chip gauge added 73.94 points, or 0.2%, to 35677.02, its first high since August. The S&P 500 lost 4.88 points, or 0.1%, to 4,544.90, ending a seven-game winning streak. The Nasdaq Composite lost 125.50 points, or 0.8%, to 15,090.20. All three major indices posted weekly gains. The S&P 500 is up 1.6% this week, while the Dow Jones is up 1.1%. The Nasdaq is up about 1.3%. American Express shares rose $ 9.61, or 5.4%, to $ 187.08 on Friday, making it the best performing stock in the Dow Jones. The credit card company posted higher profit growth than analysts expected, helped in part by more consumers at restaurants. It’s always a solid backdrop for the stock market, said Gabriela Santos, global markets strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. Market volatility eased slightly this week as investors crowded into the stock market, sending major indices to highs. The Cboe volatility index closed at 3:01 pm Thursday, its lowest close since February 2020. Some investors have turned to options markets in recent sessions to bet on a continued rally in stocks, betting the gains will continue until the end of the year. While the broader market has been calmer over the past few sessions, there have been big moves in individual stocks and other assets. Investors have crowded into bitcoin, pushing prices higher this week after the first bitcoin ETF started trading. Oil prices continued to soar. Brent crude oil has surged for nine straight weeks, the longest winning streak since 1999 to $ 85.53 on Friday, near its highest of the year. Acquisition of the digital world, The blank check company that publicized former President Donald Trump’s new social network more than doubled in a frenzied trading session reminiscent of January’s memes stock mania. Shares were halted at least six times in trading on Friday and are now up over 800% this week, an unusual rise even for SPACs, which tend to be volatile. Discussions about stocks have permeated Reddit and Twitter. Snap shares fell $ 19.97, or 27%, to $ 55.14 after the social media company said changes to Apple’s privacy rules would hurt its advertising activity. Other tech stocks also fell, with Facebook dropping more than 5% and parent company Google Alphabet falling 3%. When you look at the overall index, you might think everything is calm, said Brian Bost, co-head of equity derivatives in the Americas at Barclays. The reality is that there is a lot of volatility. And recent results have shown that some companies are struggling with parts shortages, which has resulted in large movements in individual inventories. Intel shares fell about 12% after the chipmaker reported earnings Thursday night. Component shortages are weighing on shipments of Intel computers, and China’s gaming crackdown is hurting sales of chips used in servers. The Port of Los Angeles is struggling to cope with the crash of cargo containers at its terminals, creating one of the biggest bottlenecks in the supply chain crisis.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill rose to 1.654% on Friday, from 1.574% last week. Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.5%, driven by its technology sector. Asian stock markets were mixed. The Japanese Nikkei 225 rose 0.3%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.4%, while in mainland China, the Shanghai composite index fell 0.3%. Snap said changes to Apple’s privacy policies would hurt its advertising business.

