Phunware Extends 2-Day Gain to 2,189% as Trump Campaign App Developer Profits by Digital World Hype





A stock trader applauds at the end of a trade on the New York Stock Exchange. EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP via Getty Images Phunware stock extended its two-day gain to 2,189% on Friday amid the Digital World SPAC hype.

The software company has developed an app to help fuel the Trump / Pence 2020 re-election campaign.

Traders speculate that Phunware could play a role in developing Donald Trump’s social truth. Phunware, a small-cap software developer based in Austin, Texas, extended its two-day gain to 2,189% on Friday as it weathered the ongoing hype surrounding former President Trump’s foray into the SPAC world. Digital World Acquisition is a SPAC that announced on Wednesday evening its intention to merge with the Trump Media and Technology Group recently formed by former President Donald Trump. DWAC stock climbed more than 300% on Thursday as investors piled on the hype of a new Trump social media app, and rose more than 100% in Friday deals. Phunware stock rises as a result of the move, as investors point out that the software developer was asked by the Trump / Pence 2020 re-election campaign to create its application. “Some say $ phun and $ dwac are connected,” T3TradingGroup chief strategist Scott Redler said. There is no confirmation that Phunware will work with Trump Media and Technology Group to help develop the Truth Social media app. There was no immediate response to a request for comment. Earlier this week, Phunware said it has completed an $ 11 million acquisition from Lyte Technology, which markets high-performance computers for gaming, streaming, and cryptocurrency mining. Phunware, which was worth just $ 79 million on Wednesday, is now valued at over $ 1.3 billion in the midst of Friday’s surge. The action was halted due to volatility on Friday and ultimately reduced its gains to 625%. When asked to comment on the development of the share price, Phunware told Insider via email, “There are no official updates at this time. When there are other updates to share, we will make sure to do so through the appropriate Reg FD channels. “ Market insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/phunware-stock-price-trump-campaign-app-developer-digital-world-hype-2021-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos