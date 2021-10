Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,216.15, up 3.76 points.) Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up nine cents, or 4.35 percent, to $ 2.16 on 9.2 million shares.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,216.15, up 3.76 points.) Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up nine cents, or 4.35 percent, to $ 2.16 on 9.2 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 42 cents, or 0.62%, to $ 68.02 on 5.4 million shares. B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO). Basic materials. Up 12 cents, or 2.29%, to $ 5.37 on 5.1 million shares. Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO). Financial. Up 54 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 135.47 on 4.5 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 34 cents, or 0.65%, to $ 52.96 on 4.4 million shares. Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.86 percent, to $ 2.30 on 4.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Down 17 cents or 0.28 percent to $ 60.02. Edward Rogers is seeking to assert control over Rogers Communications Inc. The Toronto-based telecommunications giant appeared open to exploring legal options on Friday as a board brawl escalated between the company and Edward, who was removed as president of Rogers on Thursday but remains chairman of the trusted family that controls the company. The brawl erupted after Edward tried unsuccessfully to appoint former Rogers CFO Tony Staffieri as CEO and replace other members of the management team, media reported. Multiple reports say the plan to replace Rogers CEO Joe Natale has been blocked by board members, including Edward’s sisters and mother, and his attempt to shake up the company has left him stuck. brought to be replaced Thursday at the presidency of the board of directors. But Edward, who remains chairman of the family’s Rogers Control Trust, isn’t giving up. In a press release Thursday night, he announced his intention to remove John Clappison, David Peterson, Bonnie Brooks, Ellis Jacob and John MacDonald, who was named chairman Thursday, from the company’s board of directors. In their place, he appointed Michael Cooper, Jack Cockwell, Jan Innes, Ivan Fecan and John Kerr as new directors. Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B). Down 29 cents or 4.98 percent to $ 5.53. Corus Entertainment Inc. reported fourth-quarter profit of $ 19.9 million, up from $ 30.3 million in the same quarter last year as revenue grew more than 10%. The television and radio broadcaster said earnings were 10 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31, down from earnings of 15 cents per diluted share a year ago. Revenue for the quarter totaled $ 361.3 million, up from $ 318.4 million in the same quarter last year for the company behind Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada and other specialty television, radio stations and conventional television stations. Television revenues reached $ 335.8 million from $ 299.1 million a year ago, while radio revenues increased from $ 19.3 million to $ 25.4 million. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 22, 2021. The Canadian Press

