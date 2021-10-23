Bill Schmick | @theMarket: Stocks signal a green light | Business

The S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones succeeded in breaking through the air resistance. This week the two have set records. It seems like it’s only a matter of time before the NASDAQ follows suit, but probably not until we have a slight pullback.

As of Friday morning, stocks managed to chain seven days of continuous gains. Can I hear eight? This is a tall order, as stocks are now overexploited by just about every measure that I follow. We could do with a minor pullback, or pause, before extending this rally higher.

Credit for the gains can be attributed to the third quarter results. The results were much better than expected. The big fear was that supply chain disruptions and rising prices would shatter corporate bottom lines. Do not arrive.

Company management recognizes that disruptions hurt results, but despite them, business continues to grow. And at the same time, companies have been able (for the most part) to pass the price increase on to consumers and so far achieve little to no public backlash. The orientation is good, and if that kind of golden loop environment is tough, it’s up, up, and far.

And if the fear of inflation doesn’t seem to be slowing down equity investors, that’s another story in the bond market. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield is up, hitting its highest level in months at 1.67%.

This year’s high so far has been around 1.76% and bond vigilantes seem determined to keep selling bonds until we hit that level. The last time this happened, stocks fell almost 5%. The question is, what will happen this time around?

In the meantime, returns and stock prices are heading in the same direction, which is good if you own financials, but less so if you are overweighting technology. This is one of the reasons the NASDAQ has yet to recoup all of its losses from the September-October declines.

Democrats continue to behave like their worst enemies, failing day after day to reach a compromise that would advance President Bidens’ Build Back Better legislation.

As it stands, the proposed $ 3.5 trillion plan has been reduced to somewhere between $ 1 trillion and $ 2 trillion. It appears that the corporate tax hike has also stalled, although personal taxes are still on the table. As I have advised, readers should expect more delay and more compromise before a watered-down plan is finally passed, hopefully this year.

My own explanation, however, for why investors and markets have become more bullish over the past two weeks is the pandemic. Every week for the past 18 months, I have written that the coronavirus is the foremost problem for the economy and the stock market. And yet, I realized over the weekend that I hadn’t mentioned the coronavirus once in the past two weeks.

Does this mean the pandemic is over? No, not by far, but I think we’re over it, unless there’s a new vaccine-resistant variant.

Thanks to the government’s vaccination and recall efforts, we may be turning the corner, which could usher in yet another growth spurt in the economy. As such, I think we might see further gains in the stock market as the year progresses.

In the short, short term, I expect the markets to decline as early as next week. On the S&P 500 Index, I could see the risk drop to around 4,450 points, but 50 points minimum. It would be a dive to buy.