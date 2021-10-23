Dow Sets New Record Despite Falling Facebook’s $ 50 Billion Shares





Top line Despite the sharp drop in social media stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed on Friday at its first record in more than two months, as spectacular profits from most companies continued to ease concerns about inflation and the supply chain constraints that have rocked the markets this year. Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Highlights The Dow Jones climbed 74 points, or 0.2%, to 35,677 on Friday, breaking a record close of 35,625 set on August 16 and taking its gains this year to around 18%. Leading the index, American Express shares jumped more than 5% after credit card giant reported Better-than-expected sales of $ 10.9 billion on record third quarter consumer spending, driven by a continued rebound in travel and entertainment transactions. On the flip side, the S&P 500, which closed at a record high Thursday, fell around 0.1% to 4,544 points, as social media stocks like Facebook fell 5% to following disappointing earnings from Snap, which collapsed 27% after a policy from Apple. change resulted in lower than expected income. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The fall in Facebook shares wiped out about $ 49 billion in market value, ending the day at $ 915 billion, while Snap’s market cap fell from about $ 31 billion to $ 87 billion, and Twitter , which fell 5%, lost about $ 3 billion. Reflecting the weakness in technology on Friday, the Nasdaq fell about 0.8% to 15,090 points, putting the technology index about 2% below the all-time high in September. Key context Stocks made a comeback this month on largely resilient corporate earnings despite rising costs, with around 84% of S&P 500 companies so far reporting third quarter earnings above analysts’ expectations. , according to data from Refinitiv. Although inflation fears have briefly rocked markets in recent months, Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest, says the concerns were not enough to deter investors, pointing to the rally in transport stocks and consumer discretionary as signs that “concerns around the supply chain restraints are starting to ease.” What to watch out for A slew of big tech companies are expected to release their results next week, with Alphabet, Microsoft and parent company Twitter all scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, followed by Amazon and Apple on Thursday. Further reading Here’s why Facebook, Twitter and Google stocks are crashing even as the market nears all-time highs (Forbes) S&P 500 hits record high amid bullish third quarter earnings (Forbes)

