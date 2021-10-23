Business
Why 2021 is becoming an important year for crypto
For years, cryptocurrency has simmered on the edge of the financial system, seen by many like a kind of fashion. This week, crypto has a moment.
Tuesday, an exchange-traded fund that tracks Bitcoin futures debuted on the New York Stock Exchange. Futures are contracts that speculate on what Bitcoin might cost. Bitcoin, a fairly volatile asset, has been accepted, to some extent, by one of the oldest and most traditional markets in the world.
According to Gil Luria, technology strategist at DA Davidson, there are several reasons 2021 seemed like a turning point for crypto. The following is an edited transcript of our conversation.
Gil Luria: Many fund managers have already held cryptos in their accounts for many years and have made a lot of money doing so. So they were prompted to start seeing this as an investment that their funds should make on behalf of their clients. Secondly, Bitcoin has grown on such a level that you can’t just think of it as a cute little thing on the side. It’s a big deal, and you have to have a strategy and you have to start dabbling. And finally, the third and very important development, was Coinbase goes public. There is a mega cap trading on the stock exchange this year, it started earlier this year, that all they do is crypto.
Kimberly Adams: These are institutions that very skeptical about crypto. But right now we have these low interest rates. How do they market this to their customers?
Louria: Well, the right way to market it, and we see all the different ways, the right way to market crypto is that it is a highly speculative asset class. It should only be invested in amounts that an investor is willing to lose.
Adams: How do US regulators generally approach this year of change around crypto?
Louria: Very thoughtful. They have many tools to respond to the types of behavior they see in the market. There are things that are downright fraudulent, and they go after these criminals. And that’s a good thing, and we want it. There are nuances of crypto they still have to adapt to. They are doing it and they are asking Congress to help them with this. But overall, they have the tools to deal with it. As it turns out, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, is a crypto expert. So he has a good plan that he has started to execute to ensure that these crypto-related companies are well regulated. And that’s a good thing for everyone involved. These businesses need to be regulated, consumers need to be protected. But they must be protected without stopping it and slowing the growth of the category.
Adams: Is there some irony in the fact that cryptography started out as a sort of alternative to the institutions of capitalism and is now accepted and in some cases even promoted by the same institutions?
Louria: I would think of the parallel with the Internet 30 years ago. Initially, the Internet was a novelty in which only newcomers could get involved, and some of these newcomers ended up being the biggest companies in the world: Amazon, Google. But everyone has also adapted [to] and adopted the Internet. We’re going to see the same with crypto, there will be upstarts, but all other financial institutions have to figure out how to adapt to a world where a lot of financial infrastructure is built on this kind of tech and technology. crypto-based. And the good ones will, and they will adapt and they will grow and they will be successful. Just like today, you see Walmart, Costco, and Best Buy succeeding, and they have adapted to the Internet. And they compete with Amazon, just as many financial institutions will compete with the world’s Coinbases in the future.
Adams: It is also an unregulated currency. What are some of the risks of it becoming more common?
Louria: Thus, companies that do business in crypto are regulated. The technology itself, you can’t regulate open source software. All of these crypto assets are open source software, they run on any computer anywhere in the world. You can regulate the participants, the companies that provide services around that, they are already regulated, they could be even more regulated. But you can’t really regulate the technology. And that’s part of what Western governments have all recognized, that it’s tempting to say: let’s try to shut this down. But that doesn’t make sense because you can’t really shut it down, A and B, if you try to shut it down, you’re pushing innovation to other countries. If the United States decided to make Bitcoin illegal, it would just mean that all these investment dollars, all this venture capital, all these transaction processing investment dollars would go to Europe. And that’s not something we want. We want development, we want the technology to be there. We want to develop our businesses here and create wealth here. That’s why we need to regulate the companies that do business here. But you can’t actually regulate or stop the technology, as a lot of people pontificate.
Adams: Bitcoin went up this week, probably influenced by the launch of this term fund. How do you think this is going to change the way investors who may have looked askance at crypto and Bitcoin in the past might start to interact with these types of investments?
Louria: So keep in mind that the easiest way to own a crypto asset is to use the wallets that are commercially available from companies like Coinbase, Square, and PayPal. It is still the easiest and most straightforward way to own a crypto asset. For a lot of people, they don’t want to have another investing app or a third party that they work with and that’s why they want to invest in crypto at the same place they invest in stocks and bonds. This is the market that ETFs are aimed at. The real ETF that everyone expects is the Bitcoin cash ETF. Anyone will be able to gain direct exposure to this asset on the stock market, right next to their other stocks. The Bitcoin Futures ETF is a step in this direction.
