London Stock Exchange warns of supply chain shortages





London Stock Exchange Group said it was on track to achieve cost savings through the integration of the Refinitiv data platform after a stable third quarter, but warned supply chain shortages could affect the timing of its technology spending. The exchange said underlying pro forma income was 1.78 billion pounds ($ 2.46 billion) in the three months to the end of September, up from 1.75 billion a year earlier, helped by an increase of Stock trading volumes and IPOs. Its data and analytics unit, which houses Refinitiv, reported a 0.3% decline in pro forma revenue, along with lower profits from its trading and banking solutions business. “We are making excellent progress in integrating Refinitiv and are on track to achieve £ 125 million in cost synergies in 2021, ahead of our initial phasing,” CEO David Schwimmer said in a statement. LSEG shares fell 4.2% and were down 3.5% for the last time. LSEG said it expects year-to-April revenue to grow 45%, but fourth-quarter revenue does not grow as quickly as the third quarter in constant currencies. There has been no change from previous cost or capital spending plans, although supply chain pressures “may impact the timing of some technology spending this year,” he said. he declared, without giving more details. Refinitiv was separated from Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters News, in 2018 by a consortium led by Blackstone before being acquired by LSEG in a $ 27 billion deal finalized in January 2021. With the takeover, Schwimmer is attempting to turn LSEG into a one-stop-shop for data, trading and analytics, although the data provider’s absorption costs are worrying some investors. LSEG shares have fallen about 17% since early March, when comments about the cost of integrating Refinitiv scared some investors. Thomson Reuters now owns a minority stake in LSEG and Refinitiv pays Thomson Reuters for the information it distributes. ($ 1 = 0.7249 pounds) By Rachel Armstrong and Tom Wilson To follow

