Stocks end uneven on Friday as tech losses weigh on the market

By Damian J. Troise Associated Press

Associated press



Wall Street closed a choppy trading day on Friday with a patchy finish for major stock indexes, as losses from several large tech companies weighed on the market.

The S&P 500 was little changed a day after hitting an all-time high, but the 0.1% slide ended its seven-day winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a gain of 0.2%, good enough to eclipse the previous record for blue chip indices set on August 16. The high-tech Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%.

Some 65% of S&P 500 stocks closed higher, led mostly by financials and healthcare companies, but losses from communications and tech companies, which have an outsized weight in the benchmark, held on. the S&P 500 down.

Despite a pessimistic weekend, the three major indices posted their third consecutive weekly gain.

Investors have looked at corporate earnings over the past two weeks and the mostly strong results have helped stocks generally climb.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks on Friday seemed to put traders in a short mood.

Powell said the supply chain issues that have caused disruption to the U.S. economy since this summer have worsened and will likely keep inflation high next year.

This idea that inflation is transient seems to be fading as you see inflation expectations starting to rise, said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts.

The S&P 500 slipped 4.88 points to 4,544.90.

The Dow Jones gained 73.94 points to 35,677.02. The Nasdaq slipped 125.50 points, or 0.8%, to 15,090.20.

Small business stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 Index lost 4.92 points, or 0.2%, to 2,291.27.

Bond yields fell slightly. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.64% from 1.67%.

As the corporate earnings season is in full swing, investors are looking for clues as to how companies are dealing with supply chain issues and rising costs for materials, transportation and other goods and services. .

Many companies have warned that supply chain issues and overall higher costs will hurt operations.

Wall Street is watching what the Fed will do to fight inflation.

The central bank is expected to broadly announce next month its intention to start cutting the monthly bond purchases the Fed started at the start of the pandemic in a bid to cut long-term interest rates and encourage borrowing. and expenses.

Powell said on Friday that the Fed was not yet ready to raise its benchmark interest rate from its current near zero level, although he suggested the economy may be ready for a rate hike. next year.

If the Fed is to be more aggressive in raising rates or more aggressive in moving toward gradual rate cuts, then what is the impact, not on individual companies, but on entire sectors and the economy as a whole? asked Delwiche.

Technology and communications companies, which tend to be among the more expensive stocks and have benefited from low interest rates, weighed the most on the market on Friday.

Chipmaker Intel fell 11.7% for the biggest drop in the index after reporting disappointing earnings.

Snapchats parent company Snap plunged 26.6% after reporting low revenues and revealing its ad sales hit by a privacy crackdown on Apple iPhones earlier this year .

The news weighed on several other social media companies. Facebook fell 5.1% and Twitter fell 4.8%. Google’s parent company Alphabet fell 3%.

Banks and other financial companies made solid gains. American Express jumped 5.4% after posting strong third quarter financial results.

The company noted an increase in consumer spending and travel. Bank of America rose 1.6%.

Strong earnings have helped several other companies gain traction. Hot Wheels and Barbie maker Mattel were up 0.6% after reporting strong financial results.

The company that plans to turn President Donald Trumps into a publicly traded new media company has soared for the second day in a row.

Digital World Acquisition nearly tripled in the first minute of trading and then ended the day at $ 94.20, up 107%. It traded up to $ 175.

The stock more than quadrupled the day before, from $ 9.96 to $ 45.50, after the company announced it would merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, which aims to challenge Facebook, Twitter and even the service. streaming video from Disney.

Experts are divided on the company’s prospects, but some investors are betting on its popularity.

It’s good that the deal announcement was unusual in how little detail it offered to investors.

The European markets ended for the most part higher. Asian markets closed mixed.

Chinese state media said on Friday that China Evergrande Group had made an overdue bond payment.

Real estate developers are struggling to reduce their $ 310 billion debt to comply with tighter official restrictions on borrowing, which has raised fears that a default could trigger a financial crisis.