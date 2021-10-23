U.S. Equity Options Traders See Smooth Navigation As Fed Looms





Morning sunlight falls on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building in Manhattan in New York City, New York, United States on January 28, 2021. REUTERS / Mike Segar /

NEW YORK, Oct.22 (Reuters) – Options traders have little fear that US stocks will become volatile in the coming weeks, even as the Federal Reserve looks set to announce an unwinding of easy monetary policies that have helped stocks to double from last year’s lows. The Cboe Volatility Index (.VIX), known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, recently stood at 15.52 after closing at a post-pandemic low of 15.01 on Thursday. The S&P 500 Index was down 0.2% on Friday, a day after closing at a record high. While many investors have worried about how stocks will react when the Fed begins to cut its $ 120 billion in monthly government bond purchases, so far bullish deals in the options market suggest that Market participants are not rushing to buy volatility insurance over the next few weeks. The Fed has suggested it will likely announce a cut after its next policy meeting on November 3. “This definitely indicates that investors are more comfortable with the Fed,” said Chris Murphy, equity derivatives strategist at Susquehanna International Group. “The Fed has done a really good job telegraphing all of its moves, making everyone feel comfortable with what’s going to happen,” Murphy said. That’s not to say things couldn’t change as investors get more details on the Fed’s plans to withdraw monetary support and possibly raise rates. The VIX briefly hit a four-day high at 16.39 on Friday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the US central bank was “on track” to start cutting asset purchases, and noted that he expects inflation to decline next year as pressures from the demise of COVID. Read more VIX futures expiring in the coming months have been slower to retreat against the spot VIX, signaling some concern about the performance of stocks in the coming months, analysts said. Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/us-stock-options-traders-see-smooth-sailing-fed-taper-looms-2021-10-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos