Dow Post Closing Record, Stocks Gain for Week 3; falling dollar

U.S. 10-year yields fall NEW YORK, Oct. 22 (Reuters) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average set a closing record on Friday, and major stock indexes posted a third straight week of gains as the US dollar fell. On that day, MSCI’s wider global equities scale (.MIWD00000PUS) was stable, and the S&P 500 (.SPX) and Nasdaq (.IXIC) ended lower. Stocks came under pressure after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the US central bank was “on track” to start cutting back on asset purchases. Read more Intel stock (INTC.O) fell 11.7% and was among the biggest brakes in the S&P 500. On Thursday evening, Intel reported below-expectations sales and said chip shortages were holding back sales of its flagship processors. Read more American Express Co (AXP.N) stock gained, raising the Dow Jones after the company beat earnings estimates for the fourth consecutive quarter. Next week will bring reports from several key mega-cap names, including Amazon (AMZN.O). Read more The dollar cut losses after Powell’s comments, but the dollar index last fell 0.10% to 93.64, and is down from a one-year high at 94, 56 last week. Read more “There is some loosening in positioning. We have obviously seen a stronger dollar since the September Fed meeting,” said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities in New York. “It also matches the dollar’s seasonal tendency to ease through the end of the month.” Investors also digested the news that the China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) appeared to be avoiding the default, with one source claiming to make a last-minute bond coupon payment. Read more The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 73.94 points, or 0.21%, to 35,677.02, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 4.88 points, or 0.11%, to 4,544.9 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 125.50 points, or 0.82%, to 15,090.20. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.46% and the gauge of MSCI stocks around the world fell 0.03%. The MSCI index posted gains for a third consecutive week with the three major US stock indexes. In the US bond market, yields on longer-dated US Treasuries have declined. The 10-year Treasury yield fell 1.6 basis points to 1.659% after hitting a five-month high of 1.7064% on Thursday night. Oil rose and ended the week near multi-year highs. Brent crude futures rose 92 cents to $ 85.53 a barrel and posted their seventh weekly gain. US crude futures gained $ 1.26 to settle at $ 83.76 and rose for a ninth straight week. Read more Spot gold rose 0.6% to $ 1,793.82 an ounce. Among cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last fell 2.21% to $ 60,841.96. Additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London, and Karen Brettell, Sinead Carew and Herbert Lash in New York and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Hugh Lawson Mark Potter and David Gregorio Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

