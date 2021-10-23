Retirement Accounts: What Is An IRA And Why Do You Need It?

If you are one of the millions of Americans whoquitting a job or changing careers during “The Great Resignation” you may have a dormant 401 (k) account. Since this is an employer-sponsored retirement account, you can no longer contribute to it, which limits the growth potential of your nest egg. One option to get the most out of your old 401 (k) is to transfer it to an individual retirement account.

For example, if you’ve decided to go self-employed and become self-employed or go back to school, you probably no longer have access to a defined contribution plan. By transferring your 401 (k) from a former employer to an IRA, which is unrelated to your workplace, you will be able to continue contributing to a retirement account even if you have taken a step back from the labor market. job.

Here’s everything you need to know about IRAs and how to decide which one is right for you.

What is a Traditional IRA?

A traditional IRA is a tax-efficient savings account that you can use to save for retirement. You make pre-tax contributions during your working years, and your money is taxed as regular income when you withdraw it in retirement. Unlike a 401 (k), it is not tied to your employer and you can create one through a bank, brokerage or robot advisor. Traditional IRAs are the most popular type of retirement account, with 23% of Americans own one.

While an advantage for traditional IRAs is that there is no income limit for opening or contributing to one, there are contribution limits on the number of non-taxable dollars you can invest each. year. In 2021, the contribution limit is $ 6,000, or up to $ 7,000 if you are 50 or over (you can make up to $ 1,000 in catch-up contributions).

There is, however, an early withdrawal penalty for traditional IRAs. Before the age of 59 years and 6 months, in addition to the income taxes you will have to pay when you withdraw your money, the IRS will also impose a penalty of 10% if not for a qualified distribution.

What is a Roth IRA?

This IRA variant works the same as a traditional IRA – except your money is taxed along the way. in the account, paving the way for a 100% tax-free withdrawal upon retirement.

This arrangement makes it ideal for young workers, who are earlier in their careers, or those in lower tax brackets. For example, if you have just started your first job after graduating from university, now is the perfect time to open a Roth IRA account. Although only about 10% of Americans have Roth IRAs, they offer more flexibility because you can withdraw your Roth contributions at any time for any purpose – although there is a 10% tax penalty for the. withdrawal of interest and income before the age of 59 and 6 months. .

The Differences Between a Traditional and and Roth IRA

The main difference between a traditional IRA and a Roth is that there is income limits to open or contribute to a Roth IRA. In 2021, as a single person, your total income should not exceed $ 140,000. For married couples who file jointly, the limit this year is $ 208,000.

Roth IRA contributions also have limits: for 2021, the maximum contribution limit is $ 6,000, but increases to $ 7,000 if you’re 50 or older.

Another long-term advantage is to avoid the minimum required distributions (RMD). Uncle Sam takes RMDs from most retirement accounts every year after you turn 72, including traditional IRAs. But a Roth IRA is funded with after-tax dollars, so you don’t have to make tax withdrawals later if you don’t want to.