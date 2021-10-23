Business
Aromatherapy spray contains bacteria, causing 2 deaths
Walmart is recalling a limited number of aromatherapy room spray bottles because they may contain “rare and dangerous bacteria and a risk of serious injury and death.”
The recall announced Friday involves 3,900 bottles of “Better Homes and Gardens-branded- Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones” which come in six different scents, according to a recall notice posted on theConsumer Product Safety Commission website.
Two deaths have been reported and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested a version of the product and “determined that it contained the dangerous Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria which causes melioidosis,” the recall notice reads.
The aromatherapy spray came in 5-ounce glass bottles and was sold in about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online on walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021 for around $ 4.
In a statement to USA TODAY, Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove said the company will continue to assist the two federal agencies “with their investigation and is committed to providing safe, high-quality products to our customers. “.
“We are deeply concerned that there may be a link between this product and this rare bacteria. Our sympathies and concerns are with the four families who have been affected,” Hargrove said in the statement. “We took immediate action after federal agencies alerted us on Wednesday to concerns about an aromatherapy spray manufactured by Flora Classique Inc. and sold under the Better Homes & Gardens brand.”
Walmart has withdrawn products made in India and is part of a pilot program at 55 stores, Hargrove said, adding that the retailer has also “implemented a register block in our stores and online to prevent further sales.” .
According to the recall, the CDC investigated a cluster of four cases of melioidosis, including two deaths, including a child. The cases have been reported in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia.
The CDC took samples from a bottle of Better Homes and Gardens Lavender Chamomile Aromatherapy Spray from the Georgia victim’s home.
Melioidosis can cause a wide range of signs and symptoms ranging from chest pain and cough to brain infections and seizures, CDC noted.
“Although the source of these four infections has not been confirmed by the CDC, the vial containing the same type of bacteria was found at the home of one of the deceased from melioidosis,” said the recall notice.
According to CDC, most cases of melioidosis in the United States involve people who have traveled to areas where the disease is more common, but the four patients did not have a recent history of international travel.
The CDC said the other five fragrances in this product line are included in the recall, “although it is not yet known whether they are affected. Investigation is ongoing as to whether other related products and brands may present a risk. “
Better Homes and Gardens room spray recall
The aromatherapy was sold with a pump spray nozzle with Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy printed on the label on the front of the glass bottle. The following fragrance and product numbers are included in the recall:
- Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Camomile: 84140411420
- Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin: 84140411421
- Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender: 84140411422
- Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint: 84140411423
- Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus: 84140411424
- Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla: 84140411425
Walmart recall information
According to the recall notice, customers who purchased the affected products will receive a $ 20 Walmart gift card after the item is returned, along with a full refund.
“As per CDC recommendations, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled room spray, pack the bottle in clean, clear resealable bags, place it in a small cardboard box, and return it to any store. Walmart for a full refund “the notice read” Do not open the bottle. Do not attempt to throw or throw the bottle. “
Walmart said in its statement to USA TODAY that it is important that these products are handled properly and returned to Walmart. The retailer will provide a full refund and a $ 20 “any inconvenience” gift card.
Customers who have questions about the recall can call Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. central time, daily.
What is melioidosis?
Melioidosis, also known as Whitmore’s disease, is an infectious disease that can infect humans or animals, according to the CDC, which says it is caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei and is primarily a disease of tropical climates, especially in South East Asia and northern Australia where it is widespread.
The bacteria responsible for melioidosis are found in contaminated water and soil. It is transmitted to humans and animals through direct contact with the contaminated source.
There are several types of melioidosis infections, each of which has their own set of signs and symptoms. The CDC said that due to the wide array of signs and symptoms, it can be mistaken for other illnesses such as tuberculosis or more common forms of pneumonia.
The following are examples of infections and symptoms of melioidosis:
- Localized infection: localized pain or swelling; fever; ulceration; abscess
- Lung infection: cough; chest pain; high fever; headache; anorexia
- Blood infection: fever; headache; respiratory distress; abdominal pain; articular pain; disorientation
- Disseminated infection: fever; weightloss; stomach or chest pain; muscle or joint pain; headache; central nervous system / brain infection; convulsions
