Singapore Exchange opens office in Gift City, NSE-SGX Connect could start in January

Singapore Exchange (SGX) opened its office in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (Gift City) on Friday. SGX has launched SGX India Connect IFSC Pte Ltd and announced the upcoming launch of Gift Data Connect.

The Gift Data Connect will allow SGX international members to access real-time trading data of Nifty contracts through their derivatives trading platform, giving investors an overview of the Indian stock market. Full exploitation of the NSE IFSC SGX connection to the city of GIFT is expected to start around the vibrant Gujarat Summit which is likely to be held in January 2022.

SGX said the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in India had helped facilitate the establishment of the exchanges presence in Gift City.

Through Gift Data Connect, global investors can take the pulse of the Indian stock market, with real-time access to Nifty trading data and unparalleled insight into one of the world’s most exciting opportunities. This innovative link will bring our capital markets together with greater confidence and efficiency, ”said an official statement.

Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and CEO of NSE, said the launch of Market Data Connect has taken a further step towards operationalizing NSEIFSC SGX Connect at Gift IFSC. This Market Data Connect will allow SGX members to read Nifty derivatives price data to NSEIFSC in real time, which will help them refine their trading strategies for the connection to go live, ”he said. -he declares.

Limaye informed that the teams are working closely to set up the Connect infrastructure to ensure a smooth transition from trading Nifty derivatives to NSEIFSC. In this endeavor, we engage with SGX and NSEIFSC members and international participants for seamless business access to Gift City.

By focusing on mutual growth and liquidity, we work together to serve market players around the world and create value for our clients. We are delighted that Gift City, India’s premier IFSC, shares our ambition to drive capital flows and economic growth. GIFT City has embarked on many initiatives to establish itself as a regional hub for international financial services and a leading gateway for global capital flows in and out of India, ”said Loh Boon Chye , CEO of SGX.

