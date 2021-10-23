Stock market live, Stock exchange today live





Highlights of actions / actions: The benchmark stock indexes on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their wave of losses and ended lower for the fourth day in a row on Friday, weighted by major IT specialists Infosys and FMCG, ITC.

The S&P BSE Sensex lost 101.88 points (0.17%) to end at 60,821.62 while the Nifty 50 lost 63.20 points (0.35%) to settle at 18,114.90. Both indices had started in the green and traded in positive territory throughout the morning before dropping their gains around the afternoon and turning negative. Infosys was the main contributor to Sensex’s downfall on Friday, along with ITC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Maruti Suzuki India and HCL Technologies. In contrast, the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the winners. Among sector indices on NSE, the Nifty Metal index fell 3.04%, weighted by Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc. The Nifty IT index also lost 1.44%, led by MphasiS, L&T Technology Services and Infosys. Likewise, Nifty Pharma also fell 1.55% due to a drop in Laurus Labs and Biocon. (with contributions from agencies)

