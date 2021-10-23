Lyft report cites higher number of sexual assaultsExBulletin







toggle legend David Zalubowski / AP

David Zalubowski / AP Lyft has received a growing number of reports of sexual assault in recent years, including more than 1,800 in 2019, according to a safety report from the ridesharing company. More than half of assaults in 2019 were “non-consensual touching of a sexual body part” and another 156 involved non-consensual sexual penetration, according to the report. The report also listed 10 fatal assaults from 2017 to 2019, including four in 2019. Lyft released the numbers almost two years after big rival Uber released a similar report that showed more than 3,000 sexual assaults were reported on rides in the United States in 2018. Lyft pledged in 2019 to publish its own report. Ridesharing companies are increasingly under scrutiny for safety issues, especially sexual assault. The Lyft report has been praised by the group that runs the national hotline for victims of sexual assault. “We are delighted to see Lyft sharing safety information with the public and encouraging other businesses and organizations to do the same,” said Erinn Robinson, spokesperson for the National Rape, Abuse & Incest Network. “No industry is immune to sexual violence, and this pervasive problem cannot be solved without shedding light on the dark corners and asking how it can be done better.” Lyft Inc. said the number of sexual assault reports collected on its app increased from 1,096 in 2017 to 1,255 in 2018 and 1,807 in 2019 as its business grew. The company said that from 2017 to 2019, more than 99% of trips occurred without any reported safety-related incidents. Lyft official says sexual assault as a percentage of rides has declined A Lyft official said in a blog post On Thursday, the rate of sexual assault as a percentage of rides fell 19% over the three-year period covered by the report. “While security incidents on our platform are incredibly rare, we realize that one is too many,” said Jennifer Brandenburger, head of corporate policy development and research, in the blog. Lyft said it generally does not notify police of safety incidents unless served with a subpoena, a policy it says protects personal information about drivers and drivers. Lyft said the decision to report an event to law enforcement “is a deeply personal decision.” The company said it was investigating security incidents through “correspondence with drivers and passengers”, police reports and other information. “Generally speaking, those accused of committing the types of incidents detailed in this report will be permanently removed from the Lyft community, preventing them from riding or driving in the future,” he said. . The San Francisco-based company says it screens all drivers with initial and annual background checks and monitors criminal and driving records.

