Subway service delays will continue for another week | Securities





Metros trains will continue to run on their current reduced schedule at least until October 31, Metro chief executive Paul Wiedefeld said in a briefing on Friday. This means trains every 15 to 20 minutes on the red line and 20 to 30 minutes on all other lines. I also want to encourage customers to use the Metro bus as an alternative where it makes sense to them, said Wiedefeld. He said officials at the transportation agency did not yet have a schedule to return the 7000 series cars to service, more than half of the fleet that was withdrawn after a derailment last week. Please be aware that we are working to restore full service to the system as quickly as possible, the GM said, but we will only do so when it is safe. Wiedefeld said Metro is working with Kawasaki, the maker of the 7000 series wagons, to inspect every wheel of the 7000 series wagons, and is putting in place a new inspection program that everyone feels comfortable with. . He said the agency is also rolling out some older cars it has in storage to reduce wait times. Wiedefeld said: Well find out why the Metros board and the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission weren’t told of a spike in 7000 series wheel problems this year. The spike was reported to the NTSB during its investigation into the derailment. This should have been raised much earlier, Wiedefeld said. I think we were going to reserve judgment on that for now, said board chairman Paul Smedberg when asked about the matter. But the board in general is concerned that if we see this increase, we will not be notified. But again, continue with the GM and make sure that in the future such things don’t happen again. Smedberg said he and the rest of the board have always been behind the management team, including Wiedefeld: We have absolute confidence in Paul and his team working on this. Wiedefeld said National Transportation Safety Board rules prevent him from talking about the root causes of the derailment. Rick Massimo came to WTOP and Washington in 2012 after living in Providence, RI, since he was a child. He attended George Washington University as an undergraduate student and is regularly surprised at the changes that have taken place in the city since that distant time. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate Tuesday’s subway derailment in Arli … Following an investigation into the derailment of a Blue Line train, the Washington Metrorai …

