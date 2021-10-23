London Stock Exchange Profits Online, Third Quarter Revenue Missing By Investing.com





Investing.com – The London Stock Exchange announced the third quarter on Friday, which was in line with analysts’ forecasts and lower than expected earnings. The London Stock Exchange reported earnings per share of £ 1.35 on revenue of £ 1.69 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com had expected EPS of £ 1.35 for revenue of £ 1.7 billion. London Stock Exchange shares are down 15% year-to-date, still down 24.08% from its 52-week high of £ 10,010.00 set on February 16. They underperform, which is up 18.26% since the start of the year. The London Stock Exchange tracks other major financial sector results this month The London Stock Exchange report follows earnings beaten by Barclays on Thursday, which reported EPS of £ 0.085 on revenue of £ 5.47 billion, against EPS forecast of £ 0.0671 on a turnover of £ 5.36 billion. Stay up to date on all upcoming earnings reports by visiting the Investing.com earnings calendar

