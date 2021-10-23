Business
Anand Rathi Co-Founder on Mistakes Investors Should Avoid During a Bullish Rally
Amid the outperformance of equities, Anand Rathi Group Co-Founder and Vice Chairman Pradeep Gupta, in an interaction with Mint, spoke about the way forward for this market, brokerage business, breeding strategies. stocks, mistakes to avoid when the markets are at their highest, key betting themes and more. Experts edited:
How to approach the current market
I think asset allocation is the most important investment decision. Investors should consider three major aspects before making any financial decision, namely: risk taking capacity, portfolio time horizon and return expectations. It does not and should not depend on the phase of the market and the economic cycle. It is the time in the market and not the time in the market that attributes to the creation of consistent long term wealth.
In addition, whenever there is a deviation from the initial asset allocation plan, the investor must rebalance his portfolio accordingly.
Equities as an asset class are volatile in the short term, therefore the possibility of a market correction of 5-10% in the short term cannot be excluded. At the same time, the continuation of the rally in the stock market is also a separate possibility, it is not possible to time the market accurately.
The consistent and least risky way to achieve a significant return from the portfolio is therefore to stay invested in the market and not get flustered by possible or actual corrections in the stock market.
Stock selection strategies
While looking at specific stocks they need to take a bottom-up approach, they need to look at cash flow, quality of management, corporate structure, etc.
Overall, the economic and political environment also plays an important role in reviewing actions. As we all know, the market always rates future or expected profitability and this is often where investors get confused with a high / low valuation.
Mistakes Investors Should Avoid When Markets Are At Their Highs
Investors don’t have to adopt a herd mentality, you need to do extensive research and always stick to quality management with profitable and cash-generating businesses. I would highly recommend that an absolute newcomer, who is interested in the equity market, to go through a more managed route like mutual funds.
These funds are managed by experienced fund managers and a strong team; Alternatively, they can even get help from more knowledgeable advisers when making investment decisions. While investing in mutual funds, investments must be properly allocated based on risk profile, they can go a SIP path during such high market levels.
Brokerage firm
Overall, over the past 2-3 years, any investor who has invested in the financial space is doing well, and the result can be seen by the increase in the additional customer base added to the market and the increase in the market. turnover at the stock exchange level.
This time around, many young investors and those who had previously invested in fixed investments were drawn to the stock market, looking at the exponential returns that stocks had provided and we also saw a movement towards stocks.
Many young players had also entered this space in the last 2 years due to the extensive digitization which has enabled financial literacy and has seen an increase in the inflow of investors from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well. participated in a significant way.
Key themes to bet on
Since the March 20 low, small caps have gained more than 225%, mid caps by 170% and large caps by 130%. I expect the outlook for the Indian stock market for the next fiscal year to be positive. There has been a significant improvement in the macroeconomic environment in the country with a significant rebound in manufacturing, utilities, infrastructure activities and some segments of the service sector.
From a 12-month perspective, we can consider increasing the allocation to large caps and reducing small caps. From a sector perspective, we prefer the consumer investment theme for a 24-36 month perspective, especially sectors like construction, real estate, cement, metals and financials.
Outlook for the equity market
I expect the outlook for the Indian stock market for the next fiscal year to be positive. Business performance over the past 2 quarters has also been better than expected. The US Federal Reserve’s guidance indicates that the global interest rate and liquidity situation will continue to remain extremely accommodative, at least for the next 2 years.
The only risk I foresee in the market is any risk geopolitical or based on unforeseen events such as worsening pandemic, natural disasters etc. Additionally, market corrections of 5-10% are common, even during a structural uptrend.
Sometimes in the short to medium term, during the consolidation phase, a 5-10% market consolidation is possible, which shouldn’t be seen as a huge negative, if all goes well.
Therefore, while I am positive about the medium to long term outlook for the Indian stock market, by no means does this imply that the market movement will be one-way, in the short term volatility is likely to continue.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/anand-rathi-s-co-founder-on-mistakes-investors-should-avoid-in-a-bull-market-rally-11634802689812.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]