Anand Rathi Co-Founder on Mistakes Investors Should Avoid During a Bullish Rally

Anand Rathi Group Co-Founder and Vice Chairman Pradeep Gupta, in an interaction with Mint, spoke about the way forward for this market, brokerage business, breeding strategies. stocks, mistakes to avoid when the markets are at their highest, key betting themes and more.

How to approach the current market

I think asset allocation is the most important investment decision. Investors should consider three major aspects before making any financial decision, namely: risk taking capacity, portfolio time horizon and return expectations. It does not and should not depend on the phase of the market and the economic cycle. It is the time in the market and not the time in the market that attributes to the creation of consistent long term wealth.

In addition, whenever there is a deviation from the initial asset allocation plan, the investor must rebalance his portfolio accordingly.

Equities as an asset class are volatile in the short term, therefore the possibility of a market correction of 5-10% in the short term cannot be excluded. At the same time, the continuation of the rally in the stock market is also a separate possibility, it is not possible to time the market accurately.

The consistent and least risky way to achieve a significant return from the portfolio is therefore to stay invested in the market and not get flustered by possible or actual corrections in the stock market.

Stock selection strategies

While looking at specific stocks they need to take a bottom-up approach, they need to look at cash flow, quality of management, corporate structure, etc.

Overall, the economic and political environment also plays an important role in reviewing actions. As we all know, the market always rates future or expected profitability and this is often where investors get confused with a high / low valuation.

Mistakes Investors Should Avoid When Markets Are At Their Highs

Investors don’t have to adopt a herd mentality, you need to do extensive research and always stick to quality management with profitable and cash-generating businesses. I would highly recommend that an absolute newcomer, who is interested in the equity market, to go through a more managed route like mutual funds.

These funds are managed by experienced fund managers and a strong team; Alternatively, they can even get help from more knowledgeable advisers when making investment decisions. While investing in mutual funds, investments must be properly allocated based on risk profile, they can go a SIP path during such high market levels.

Brokerage firm

Overall, over the past 2-3 years, any investor who has invested in the financial space is doing well, and the result can be seen by the increase in the additional customer base added to the market and the increase in the market. turnover at the stock exchange level.

This time around, many young investors and those who had previously invested in fixed investments were drawn to the stock market, looking at the exponential returns that stocks had provided and we also saw a movement towards stocks.

Many young players had also entered this space in the last 2 years due to the extensive digitization which has enabled financial literacy and has seen an increase in the inflow of investors from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well. participated in a significant way.

Key themes to bet on

Since the March 20 low, small caps have gained more than 225%, mid caps by 170% and large caps by 130%. I expect the outlook for the Indian stock market for the next fiscal year to be positive. There has been a significant improvement in the macroeconomic environment in the country with a significant rebound in manufacturing, utilities, infrastructure activities and some segments of the service sector.

From a 12-month perspective, we can consider increasing the allocation to large caps and reducing small caps. From a sector perspective, we prefer the consumer investment theme for a 24-36 month perspective, especially sectors like construction, real estate, cement, metals and financials.

Outlook for the equity market

I expect the outlook for the Indian stock market for the next fiscal year to be positive. Business performance over the past 2 quarters has also been better than expected. The US Federal Reserve’s guidance indicates that the global interest rate and liquidity situation will continue to remain extremely accommodative, at least for the next 2 years.

The only risk I foresee in the market is any risk geopolitical or based on unforeseen events such as worsening pandemic, natural disasters etc. Additionally, market corrections of 5-10% are common, even during a structural uptrend.

Sometimes in the short to medium term, during the consolidation phase, a 5-10% market consolidation is possible, which shouldn’t be seen as a huge negative, if all goes well.

Therefore, while I am positive about the medium to long term outlook for the Indian stock market, by no means does this imply that the market movement will be one-way, in the short term volatility is likely to continue.

