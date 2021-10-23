London Stock Exchange Group announces 2.1% increase in turnover





The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) on Friday reported a 2.1% increase in third-quarter revenue – and said it continued to make good progress on integrating the Refinitiv data platform. In a commercial update, the exchange said underlying pro forma income was £ 1.78 billion ($ 2.46 billion) in the three months ended September, up from £ 1.75 billion a year ago. year. The good performance of its capital markets activities was behind this increase. Total income increased 7.2% at an adjusted constant exchange rate. Gross margin increased 2.4% to £ 1.55 billion, or 7.3% at constant exchange rates. Data and Analytics The data and analytics unit, home to Refinitiv, reported a 0.3% decline in pro forma revenue, with lower results from its commercial and banking solutions business. Measured at an adjusted constant exchange rate, the result is up 6%. “We are making excellent progress in integrating Refinitiv and are on track to achieve £ 125 million in cost synergies in 2021, ahead of our initial phasing,” CEO David Schwimmer said in a statement. Fourth Quarter Outlook LSEG also said it expects revenue for the full year to increase by 4-5%. Growth in the fourth quarter is expected to be slower than in the third quarter at constant exchange rates due to the strong comparison with the fourth quarter of 2020 affected by the pandemic. There has been no change from past costs or capital expenditures. However, supply chain pressures could impact the timing of some of its tech spending, he said. Refinitiv was acquired by LSEG in a $ 27 billion deal that closed in January 2021. LSEG is trying to turn it into a one-stop-shop for data, trading and analytics. Shares fell more than 5% in afternoon trading in London. Read more: Economic Snapshot: ECB’s monetary policy decision at a glance The difference between stocks and CFDs The main difference between CFD trading and stock trading is that you don’t own the underlying stock when trading an individual stock CFD. With CFDs, you never actually buy or sell the underlying asset that you have chosen to trade. You can still benefit if the market moves in your favor, or suffer a loss if it moves against you. However, with traditional stock trading, you enter into a contract to exchange legal ownership of individual stocks for money, and you own that equity. CFDs are leveraged products, which means that you only need to deposit a percentage of the total value of the CFD trade to open a position. But with traditional stock trading, you buy the stocks for the full amount. In the UK there is no stamp duty on CFD trading, but there is when you buy stocks. CFDs come with overnight costs to hold trades (unless you use 1 to 1 leverage), which makes them more suitable for short-term trading opportunities. Stocks are more normally bought and held longer. You can also pay a commission or brokerage fees when buying and selling stocks. Rate this article Ready to start? Download Capital Com is an execution-only service provider. The material provided on this website is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Any opinion that may be provided on this page does not constitute a recommendation of Capital Com or its agents. We make no representations or warranties about the accuracy or completeness of the information provided on this page. If you rely on the information on this page, you do so entirely at your own risk.

