Stocks End Mixed on Wall Street, Still Posting Weekly Gains





The S&P 500 slipped 4.88 points to 4,544.90. The Dow Jones gained 73.94 points to 35,677.02. The Nasdaq slipped 125.50 points, or 0.8%, to 15,090.20. Small business stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 Index lost 4.92 points, or 0.2%, to 2,291.27. Bond yields fell slightly. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.64% from 1.67%. As the corporate earnings season is in full swing, investors are looking for clues as to how companies are dealing with supply chain issues and rising costs for materials, transportation and other goods and services. . Many companies have warned that supply chain issues and overall higher costs will hurt operations. Wall Street is watching what the Fed will do to fight inflation. The central bank is expected to broadly announce next month its intention to start cutting the monthly bond purchases the Fed started at the start of the pandemic in a bid to cut long-term interest rates and encourage borrowing. and expenses. Powell said on Friday that the Fed was not yet ready to raise its benchmark interest rate from its current near zero level, although he suggested the economy may be ready for a rate hike. next year. If the Fed is to be more aggressive in raising rates or more aggressive in moving toward gradual rate cuts, then what is the impact, not on individual companies, but on entire sectors and the economy as a whole? asked Delwiche.

