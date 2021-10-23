The Chinese stock market is rebounding. Check this before you buy.

Text size





The Chinese stock market is rebounding after being beaten for much of the year. Don’t be fooled into thinking it’s time to buy.

At first glance, it looks like this could be a top-notch buying opportunity. The iShares MSCI China exchange-traded fund (ticker: MCHI) fell more than 10% in 2021 amid concerns over the country’s technological crackdown, the implosion of the real estate giant

Evergrande Group in China



(3333.Hong Kong), and the slowdown in its economy amid Covid-19 eradication attempts. With the S&P 500 up more than 20% this year, a lot of bad news seems to be on track.

This idea has almost certainly crossed the minds of many investors. The MSCI China ETF gained 7.3% in October, nearly three percentage points higher than the



S&P 500.

The battered Chinese tech stocks strengthened further, with





Alibaba Holding Group



(BABA) up 22% amid reports he was building his own chips and founder Jack Ma had come out of hibernation to travel to Europe, and





Baidu



(BIDU) is up 18%.

These movements are too important to be continued. While the declines in Chinese stocks reflect a lot of pessimism, analysts remain far too optimistic, according to Cirrus Researchs Georgiana Fung. Despite the fall in the market and the slowdown in the Chinese economy, earnings revisions have been strong, while the certainty of these estimates, measured by the relative lack of dispersion between them, indicates a level of overconfidence in the approach. of the results season. Currently, the rise in earnings expectations appears to be too strong, writes Fung. These cautious readings signal lower expected returns ahead.

The bigger problem, however, could be the lack of action by policymakers to stimulate the economy, which may be necessary for the Chinese stock market to maintain a rally. According to Gavekal Dragonomics Thomas Gatley, it rebounds when private credit growth accelerates, but underperforms when credit growth slows.

It’s not hard to see why. When credit growth accelerates, it means that demand increases, which should lead to higher profits for Chinese companies. And just like with the Federal Reserve, when the People’s Bank of China eases, money often ends up in stocks. For now, private credit growth, based on the three-month moving average of the year-over-year change in private credit, continues to slow, although that may change in the coming months. A real turning point in this indicator has yet to come, but is likely only a few months away, Gatley writes.

So far, there is no sign of it. In fact, the market seems to have lost all hope that the PBOC will act to stimulate the economy, according to Janice Xue, rate strategist at BofA Securities. There was no mention of a rate cut at a press conference the bank held to discuss third-quarter economic data, suggesting it was not on the radar. But just because the PBOC didn’t mention monetary easing at the meeting doesn’t mean it won’t happen, writes Xue, who expects the central bank to do so by the end. of the year.

May be. But until the PBOC decides to ease up, it’s probably best to stay away from the Chinese stock market.

Are you interested in US Treasuries?

Write to Ben Levisohn at [email protected]