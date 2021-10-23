Cryptocurrency: How Crypto Exchanges Could Stop Flash Crashes If They Wanted

The cryptocurrency industry has a lot to learn from crash prevention stocks.

Eye-catching and mistaken dives are not unusual in crypto. In June 2017, Ether registered a painful 45 milliseconds, which brought its price down to 30 cents, a loss of 99.9%. This week, Bitcoins turned to the flash crash: the biggest cryptocurrency plunged to $ 8,200 in a single minute on Thursday, from around $ 65,000 on the US Binances exchange after an algorithm of institutional traders encountered a bug and cratered the price.

Stock investors had their own frightening moments – Black Monday in October 1987 and the infamous flash crash of May 2010. Because such incidents threaten the credibility of trade, US regulators have installed safeguards. As crypto becomes more mainstream, digital asset exchanges may need to think similarly.



Bloomberg

I think our market structure will look a lot more like the traditional market structure over time, said Dave Abner, global business development manager at the Gemini crypto exchange, in the latest episode of the Bloombergs What Goes Up podcast. The flash crash of 2010 really brought attention to what is going on here in a world with algo trading.

The history of actions is instructive. The over 20% rout in 1987 frightened everyone so much that future Treasury Secretary Nicholas Brady dug deep into his past to find a solution. During an old construction gig, he had encountered circuit breakers, which prevent electronics from being burned out by overloading power. Asked by US President Ronald Reagan to prevent the disaster from happening again, the Brady-led group introduced circuit breakers into stocks – shutting down the entire market when prices fall too much, giving traders a chance to calm down and to reassess things.

Go forward to May 2010 and US stocks went haywire again in the rout that briefly wiped out a trillion dollar value. The inexplicable decline – which panicked the entire industry – was huge but not big enough to trigger market-wide circuit breakers. Regulators’ fixes included preventing algos from moving stocks too quickly outside set price ranges.

Since then, flash crashes have practically disappeared from the stock and no one really cares. But when it comes to crypto, where similar guarantees could be introduced, the absence of a strong overseer at the heart of the industry is likely slowing things down.

Thems the breaks

The stocks are highly regulated, so it was relatively easy to impose protections. But in the libertarian-leaning crypto world, the philosophy is closer to: if you’re wrong, it’s your problem. For anyone who sold Bitcoin for $ 8,200 in that crash of the week, these are the breaks. For the people they sold to, it was the Deal of the Year.

It’s potentially myopic.

Crypto exchanges should implement this kind of protection because, ultimately, they will not only protect the market as a whole, but also their customers, said Jim Greco, Managing Director of Radkl, a supported crypto-trading firm. by billionaire Steve Cohen and high frequency. GTS trader.

Wrong dives don’t just hurt the seller, Greco added. It’s not just that guy – well, he got screwed because he sold more Bitcoin than he wanted. There are also a bunch of cash price based derivatives, and they are sold off because of bad impressions like that.

Greco spent years thinking about these things. He was a software developer and then a rate trader at Getco, one of the first high-frequency trading companies, and then created a now-closed exchange for trading US Treasuries. In both companies, his work revolved around the market plumbing. In his view, the price brackets that have been in place in US stocks for about a decade make sense. Each stock is prevented from going up or down by a certain percentage during a defined period of time. The goal is to prevent individual transactions from happening at crazy prices.

Until the exchanges

Also worth considering are big finger checks, which attempt to identify instances where traders – or their algos – screw up the numbers on an order, such as adding a zero or two to the numbers representing the size of an order. transaction, said Greco.

It should be implemented on a grant-by-grant basis, said Greco. There is no central authority.

The trading rules posted on the websites of Binance.US and Coinbase Global Inc., two of the largest exchanges, are self-explanatory: they do not have circuit breakers or price ranges. They even use the exact same words, claiming that their exchanges do not use circuit breakers or automated trading stops based on predetermined price ranges.

Coinbase has played with circuit breakers. An executive said in a 2017 interview following the Ether crash that he was considering them after speaking to the New York Stock Exchange and other experts.

As for Binance.US, a spokesperson said in a statement that according to the current structure of breakers and trading stops, Binance.US does not cancel open orders or prevent orders out of the market. That said, if we identify prohibited business practices, we may modify, suspend or terminate account activities pending further investigation.

Regarding the Thursday issue, we have identified the issue, alerted the institutional trader in question, and worked with the trader to quickly resolve the issue, the Binance.US spokesperson said. We are vigilant and do our best to ensure that trading on Binance.US is fair and orderly.

Regulators are thinking about such things, said Brett Harrison, chairman of FTX.US, which is another major crypto exchange. They wonder if the markets have all the safeguards in place that allow for orderly execution that prevents mini flash crashes like the one we’ve seen, and those are great questions, he said a day after the crash. Bitcoin on the Bloombergs QuickTake Stock streaming program.

At FTX.US, we have a lot of rules and circuit breakers in place and the various limits required to make sure we can handle the exchange in an orderly fashion, he said. But these are not required by the federal regulator, he added. We need to set the right rules for crypto exchanges to exist in this industry and be able to provide similar types of collateral to those provided by existing stock exchanges and futures exchanges.

Mainstream pressure?

Maybe natural selection will fix it all. If the exchanges continue to have problems and traders care, the volume will shift to those with collateral.

As you attract more institutional money into this asset class, those institutions are going to demand some sort of protection against mistakes like this, Greco said. So maybe that’s where the pressure is coming from.

The exchange (s) that blew up Bitcoin on Thursday were significant. Over 592 Bitcoins traded in the minute of the crash, worth almost $ 40 million at pre and post crash prices. The order that crashed Ether in 2017 was, at the time anyway, one of the biggest ever on Coinbase.

The integration of circuit breakers into the contractual landscape makes it much more difficult for certain market players …

In today’s era of super-fast trading where millionths of a second count, something else the Bradys Group wrote over three decades ago resonates: to attract value traders to cushion violent moves of the market.

