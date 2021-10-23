New Facebook whistleblower emerges with hate speech allegations

A new Facebook whistleblower has reportedly emerged, telling US regulators that a social media official in 2017 dismissed concerns about hate speech as a flash in the pan, adding that while some lawmakers would get angry , Facebook prints money in the basement.

The new whistleblower told the Securities and Exchange Commission under penalty of perjury that the company has consistently ignored concerns about hate speech and disinformation in the pursuit of growth,the Washington Post reportedFriday.

Like Frances Haugen, another former Facebook FB,

-5.05%

employee turned whistleblower whotestified in Congress earlier this month, the new whistleblower would be a former member of the company’s integrity team.

The new whistleblower, whose name has not been released, reportedly told the SEC that Facebook executives undermined attempts to tackle disinformation and hate speech during the Trump administration because they believed that such efforts would slow the growth of the company and because they were afraid of the president and his political allies.

Facebook management also had a jaded attitude about lawmakers’ efforts to investigate the company, according to the report.

It will be a flash in the pan. Some lawmakers will be pissed off, Facebook chief communications officer Tucker Bounds said in 2017, according to the whistleblower. And then in a few weeks they will move on. Meanwhile, we are printing money in the basement, and everything is fine.

A source who worked at Facebook at the same time the whistleblower was present told the New York Post that Bounds’ alleged quote appears accurate.

That’s how Tucker talks, said the former employee. Tucker’s quote, while I disagree with it, really reflects the attitude of 2017.

Bounds and the SEC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Facebook spokeswoman Erin McPike said in a statement that the story underlies the Washington Post, which for the past five years would only report stories after doing extensive reporting with corroborating sources. .

The new whistleblower also said Facebook’s public policy team has defended maintaining a whitelist of Trump-friendly websites, including Breitbart News, which the company has exempted from its anti-broadcast rules. fake news, according to the report.

When Facebook’s head of public policy, Joel Kaplan, was asked about the whitelist, he reportedly responded by saying: Do you want to start a fight with Steve Bannon?

Kaplan said in an emailed statement to the New York Post on Friday: There has never been a whitelist that exempts publishers, including Breitbart, from Facebook’s rules against disinformation.

But the former Facebook employee told the New York Post that the whistleblower accurately described the company’s approach to content moderation during the Trump administration, including the Breitbart exemption.

This is how Facebook operated under the Trump administration, the former employee said. They broke the rules and did whatever it took to keep him and his favorite news sources happy.

I wasn’t at that alleged meeting, but that’s exactly something Joel Kaplan would say on a call, the former employee added.

The new whistleblower appears to have worked with a group called the Alliance to Counter Crime Online, which said on Twitter that it submitted the whistleblower advice to the SEC on Friday morning.

Our file shows that #Facebook security officials realized more than 10 years ago that they couldn’t eliminate toxicity on their platforms and remain profitable, said the group, led by the former. ABC News reporter Gretchen Peters.

This article first appeared on NYPost.com