Connect with us

Business

New Facebook whistleblower emerges with hate speech allegations

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

 


A new Facebook whistleblower has reportedly emerged, telling US regulators that a social media official in 2017 dismissed concerns about hate speech as a flash in the pan, adding that while some lawmakers would get angry , Facebook prints money in the basement.

The new whistleblower told the Securities and Exchange Commission under penalty of perjury that the company has consistently ignored concerns about hate speech and disinformation in the pursuit of growth,the Washington Post reportedFriday.

Like Frances Haugen, another former Facebook FB,
-5.05%
employee turned whistleblower whotestified in Congress earlier this month, the new whistleblower would be a former member of the company’s integrity team.

The new whistleblower, whose name has not been released, reportedly told the SEC that Facebook executives undermined attempts to tackle disinformation and hate speech during the Trump administration because they believed that such efforts would slow the growth of the company and because they were afraid of the president and his political allies.

Facebook management also had a jaded attitude about lawmakers’ efforts to investigate the company, according to the report.

It will be a flash in the pan. Some lawmakers will be pissed off, Facebook chief communications officer Tucker Bounds said in 2017, according to the whistleblower. And then in a few weeks they will move on. Meanwhile, we are printing money in the basement, and everything is fine.

A source who worked at Facebook at the same time the whistleblower was present told the New York Post that Bounds’ alleged quote appears accurate.

That’s how Tucker talks, said the former employee. Tucker’s quote, while I disagree with it, really reflects the attitude of 2017.

Bounds and the SEC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Facebook spokeswoman Erin McPike said in a statement that the story underlies the Washington Post, which for the past five years would only report stories after doing extensive reporting with corroborating sources. .

The new whistleblower also said Facebook’s public policy team has defended maintaining a whitelist of Trump-friendly websites, including Breitbart News, which the company has exempted from its anti-broadcast rules. fake news, according to the report.

When Facebook’s head of public policy, Joel Kaplan, was asked about the whitelist, he reportedly responded by saying: Do you want to start a fight with Steve Bannon?

Kaplan said in an emailed statement to the New York Post on Friday: There has never been a whitelist that exempts publishers, including Breitbart, from Facebook’s rules against disinformation.

But the former Facebook employee told the New York Post that the whistleblower accurately described the company’s approach to content moderation during the Trump administration, including the Breitbart exemption.

This is how Facebook operated under the Trump administration, the former employee said. They broke the rules and did whatever it took to keep him and his favorite news sources happy.

I wasn’t at that alleged meeting, but that’s exactly something Joel Kaplan would say on a call, the former employee added.

The new whistleblower appears to have worked with a group called the Alliance to Counter Crime Online, which said on Twitter that it submitted the whistleblower advice to the SEC on Friday morning.

Our file shows that #Facebook security officials realized more than 10 years ago that they couldn’t eliminate toxicity on their platforms and remain profitable, said the group, led by the former. ABC News reporter Gretchen Peters.

This article first appeared on NYPost.com

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/new-facebook-whistleblower-emerges-with-claims-on-hate-speech-11635014320

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: