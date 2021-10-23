Nigerian stocks near year-to-date high on positive sentiment





Nigerian stocks appreciated 0.14% on Friday, leading to another week of positive performance as optimism over third-quarter financial reports pushed stock prices higher. Stocks are steadily returning to their peak so far this year, which they did on January 29, and there’s a good chance that milestone will be passed soon. Friday’s central performance was Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and FBN Holdings, two companies that have also largely contributed to the current uptrend. The oil and gas index, which made the strongest advance of the five sector indices, also reinforced its gains with 2.48%. The spread of the market, which indicates investor sentiment towards the trade, was positive as there were 23 winners versus 19 laggards. The all-equity index rose 59.15 points to 41,763.26 points, while market capitalization closed lower at 20.3 trillion naira. THE FIVE BEST GAINERS Cutix led the winners, rising 10 percent to close at 6.05 N. Unilever was up 9.85 percent to N14.50. ABC Transport rose to 0.34 N, up 9.68 percent in the process. PZ added 9.26% to close the trade at 5.90 N. Mutual Benefits rounded out the top 5, climbing 6.17 percent to N204.9. TOP FIVE LOSERS NEM was the worst performing stock, down 8.57 percent to close at N1.92. The Ikeja hotel lost 7.83% to close at 1.06 N. NGX Group fell to N22, losing 6.58 percent. READ ALSO: Nigerian Shares Are Trading Almost Flat, Honeywell Increases Volume WAPIC fell to 0.48 N, recording a depreciation of 5.88%. Japaul Gold closed at N14.65, down 5.48%. THE FIVE BEST PROFESSIONS A total of 510.2 million shares valued at N5.9 billion were traded today in 5,485 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 154.4 million units of its shares worth 1.9 billion naira in 667 transactions. ETI held 56.1 million shares, priced at 421.5 million naira in 247 transactions. Transcorp traded 31.9 million shares valued at 32.3 million naira in 160 transactions. NGX Group traded 29.9 million shares valued at 723.2 million naira in 735 transactions. Wema traded 24.1 million shares valued at N17.4 million in 98 transactions. Support PREMIUM TIMES integrity and credibility journalism Good journalism is expensive. Yet only good journalism can guarantee the possibility of a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. For free and ongoing access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask that you consider modestly supporting this noble enterprise. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you help maintain relevant journalism and keep it free and accessible to everyone. Make a donation TEXT ANNOUNCEMENT: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401 …

