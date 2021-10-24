Nithin Kamath explains why Zerodha doesn’t offer crypto, digital gold and US stocks

Zerodha online brokerage co-founder Nithin Kamath explained on Saturday why his platform doesn’t offer cryptocurrencies, US stocks, digital gold or private unlisted companies.

Speaking to Twitter, Kamath said unregulated items on the exchange are not the best way to buy. When you are regulated, everything is normally black and white. People keep asking me why we don’t offer crypto, private unlisted companies, US stocks, digital gold that we haven’t sold anyway because it’s not the best way to buy gold, and more. ”

Kamath’s comments came a day after market regulator Sebi asked investment advisers to refrain from trading digital gold, which is an unregulated commodity.

Previously, Sebi had noted that some registered investment advisers were engaged in unregulated business by providing a platform to buy, sell or trade unregulated commodities, including digital gold.

“Undertaking such unregulated activity, including trading (i.e. advisory, distribution and execution / implementation services) of digital gold by investment advisers is not in compliance the provisions … of the Sebi law of 1992 read with the Sebi regulation (investment advisers), 2013 “, said the regulator in a press release.

He further stated that any transaction in unregulated business by investment advisers may result in action under the Sebi Law and related regulations.

In August, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ordered its members, including stockbrokers, to stop selling digital gold on their platforms by September 10.

The direction came after the capital markets regulator noted that some members provide a platform for their clients to buy and sell digital gold.

Sebi, by letter dated August 3, informed the exchange that the said activity violated the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules (SCRR), 1957, and members should refrain from such transactions.

The SCRR standards prohibit members from engaging, as principal or employee, in any activity other than that of securities or commodity derivatives, except as a broker or agent, not involving any personal financial responsibility.

