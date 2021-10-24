Garca and Alvarez help Astros oust Red Sox and reach World Series

Two of the youngest stars of the Houston Astros helped one of baseball’s oldest managers get another shot at the most elusive title.

Rookie Luis Garca showed the balance of an October ace, MVP Yordan Alvarez did more damage at home plate and the Astros won another World Series trip, beating the Boston Red Sox 5-0 on Friday. evening in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series.

Garca and Alvarez, both 24 and older, and 72-year-old manager Dusty Baker will open the World Series on Tuesday night, either at Dodger Stadium or at home against Atlanta. The Braves lead Los Angeles 3-2 in the NL Championship Series heading into Game 6 on Saturday night.

There are four more wins on the board, Baker said. There are still four victories to be obtained.

The Astros have qualified for the World Series for the third time in five seasons. They won the championship in 2017, a crown marred by the team-sign theft scandal, before falling to the Washington Nationals in seven games in 2019.

Garca threw a smooth ball in the sixth inning, leaving a huge standing ovation with two strikeouts after a Kik Hernndez triple. It was an impressive rebound performance for Garca, who started Game 2 and gave up a grand slam in the first set before going without a strikeout in the second due to discomfort in his right knee.

I know I’m a rookie but I know what I can do and that’s what I did tonight, said Garca.

Alvarez continued his scorching streak, a year after watching at home following both knee surgery as the Astros were one game away from reaching the World Series. The designated slugging hitter went 4 for 4, including a triple and two doubles. He led a Game 5 victory with three hits and three RBIs.

lvarez broke an ALCS record of 0.522 (12 for 23) with a homerun, three doubles, triple and six RBIs in Houston’s six-game win. He’s had nine hits in his last 13 at-bat.

Wide receiver Martn Maldonado made the defensive play of the game with a double strike at batting and putting out to finish seventh with Houston in the lead 2-0.

This will be Bakers’ second trip to the Fall Classic as a manager and the first since leading the San Francisco Giants to the NL pennant in 2002. As a player he has gone three times with the Dodgers, winning everything in 1981.

Hey, I’m going back to the World Series! Baker told an enthusiastic crowd at Minute Maid Park.

For Houston, it was a team victory showcasing all facets of the game used to win the AL West title and beat the Chicago White Sox in the AL Division series. The Astros also won the decisive game, without a hit from stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa Alex Bregman got two hits and scored a point.

We have a bit of everything, said Altuve.

Boston’s best shot came in the seventh. The wild Red Sox had runners in the first and third row with one out after a single by Alex Verdugo. But Kendall Graveman pulled out pinch hitter Travis Shaw and Maldonado gave a perfect pitch to Correa, who covered the second, to beat Verdugo there and end the inning.

Maldonado slapped his chest with glee as Graveman and Correa both pumped their fists to celebrate the roars of the crowd of 42,718.

Kyle Tucker led the way with a three-run homerun with two strikeouts in the eighth. TV cameras flashed on the Houston Hall of Fame duo of Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell, who stood together and cheered as Tucker got around the basics.

When asked to describe these Astros, Biggio, who led the team to their first World Series, simply replied: They are just good.

Ryan Pressly closed it in ninth. The Red Sox, who looked so formidable at home at the start of the season, were limited to two hits in their last game.

I think I was definitely disappointed at the moment, said Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi. We obviously wanted to win this game and win the series and go to the World Series. No one expected us to be here. We have proven that a lot of people are wrong.

Bregman scored a single with two strikeouts in the first before Alvarez’s brace put the Astros ahead 1-0. Hernndez was able to catch up, but he touched his arm under his glove and fell for the blow.

The back-to-back frolics of Boston and its bashers made it seem like the Red Sox were in total control of the series after Game 3, but as Alvarez’s long flight proved, they didn’t have a firm grip on them. things.

The Astros, supported by their young pitchers and rediscovered on offense, won the next two games by an 18-3 combined to come home with an away World Series victory.

They are a relentless team, Correa said. We stay together. Were a family. We fight and we never give up.

Framber Valdez threw the Astros to a Game 5 victory at Fenway Park, then their rising stars, Garca and Alvarez, did the rest.

Alvarez tripled without an indent in the sixth to chase Josh Taylor and Tanner Houck stung Correa. Tucker then punched down first baseman Kyle Schwarber who scored Correa for the unassisted double play as Alvarez slipped safely home to make it 2-0.

Eovaldi took the win off a strong start in Game 2, but was charged with loss in Game 4 after giving up the shots after coming in with the game tied for ninth.

He allowed five hits and a run on Friday as the Red Sox lost a playoff game when they first started after going into the game 5-0 in his starts.

Garca was the first pitcher to register a non-sixth knockout of decisive playoff potential since the Mets Noah Syndergaard had two sixth strikeouts against the Giants in the 2016 NL wildcard game.

Garca allowed Schwarber to reach wild ground after a strikeout to open the game and got Verdugo going with a second strikeout. He settled in after that, sitting on the next 13 with five strikeouts, before Hernndez got Boston’s first hit on a triple with two strikeouts in the sixth. Garca finished with seven strikeouts.

Phil Maton took over and retired Rafael Devers to finish the round.

SIGN OF THE TIMES

Boston manager Alex Cora has heard speculation that the Astros are transmitting basics signs and said the Red Sox are protecting themselves against it.

It’s not about technology or other things, Cora said. There are things going on in the field that you have to watch out for. Just as teams play defense against us, we play defense against other teams. Not only them, we did it against the Yankees, we did it against the Rays. This is the nature of the game. Were prepared for it.

Cora knows the story of Houston’s sign-theft better than anyone, having coached the teams bench during the 2017 season when it was found that they had broken the rules using a television camera. to steal signs from recipients.

FOLLOWING

The Astros will make their fourth World Series appearance. They lost on their first try, swept away by the White Sox in 2005.