Stock market is down as Alibaba and oil rise with earnings season ahead





The stock market was mixed on Monday, with Columbus Day in the United States likely to be a quiet trading day, as Alibaba and Chinese tech stocks surged as investors wait for the earnings season to begin and key inflation data for the coming week.



Dow Jones Industrial Average

showed a 60-point open lower after the index slipped 8 points on Friday to close at 34,746.

U.S. bond markets are closed for the Columbus Day holiday while the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq remain open, but analysts expect much lower volumes on Monday and a calm day ahead. The S&P 500 recorded an average gain of 0.7% in Columbus Days dating back to 1991, compared to an average daily rise of 0.04%. Investor attention remains focused on familiar themes, such as supply chain pressures on corporate earnings, a global energy crisis, inflation and the future of central bank stimulus. Markets will be able to digest further updates on many of these topics over the coming week. The earnings season will start in earnest in the coming days, and a major inflation indicator, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), will be released on Wednesday with the final minutes from the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy committee. The coming week will focus on the US CPI release on Wednesday, but that could be a bit retrograde as energy has increased more recently and used car prices are on the rise again after a fall. of late summer who will likely be captured in this week’s release, said Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank. Elsewhere, we have a potentially tougher US earnings season than last year, Reid added. In addition, a few minutes from the last [Federal Open Market Committee meeting] will also give clues to the final cone thinking on Wednesday. Investors will be watching the wave of corporate earnings closely ahead for the impact of rising energy prices and supply chain complications, but the first major groups to release results are the banks later. this week.



Bank of America



(BAC),



Citigroup



(VS),



Wells fargo



(WFC),



Morgan stanley



(MS), and



Goldman Sachs



(GS) all report Thursday or Friday, and analysts have noted that their outlook for 2022 will likely be more influential for stocks than economic data released on the calendar. But the minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting of the Federal Reserve, the monetary policy body of central banks, will also attract attention, as the Fed considers slowing, or cutting, its purchasing program. monthly assets. Most expect the Fed to announce a cut in November. Overseas, Tokyos

Nikkei 225

rose 1.6%, as investor sentiment was bolstered by comments from new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that he does not plan to change the Japanese capital gains tax. The pan-European

Stoxx 600

was 0.2% lower. In commodities markets, the price of oil surged, with continued futures for international benchmark Brent crude up more than 2% to over $ 84.10 a barrel, with U.S. oil likewise up to over $ 81.40. Here are eight actions in motion on Monday



Ali Baba



(9988.HK) the share rose 7.9% in Hong Kong, with



Ali Baba



s (BABA) Shares listed in the United States up 5.6% pre-market. It rallied around other Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong, while



Tencent



(0700.HK) increased by 3%,



Meituan



(3690.HK) jumped 8.4%,



Baidu



(BIDU) increased by 6.4%, and



JD.com



(JD) rose 5.4%. UK retailer



Asos



(ASC.UK) sank 8.6% in London, after a profit warning for 2022 and the resignation of its CEO.



Danone



(BN.France) fell 1.2% in Paris, after the food group was downgraded by HSBC to not buy due to rising costs and supply chain issues.



Rio Tinto



(RIO) rose 1.9% in London, after the mining giant made progress in allowing access to Covid-19 vaccines for fly-in-fly-out workers in Western Australia. Write to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsnationusa.com/news/finance/stock-market/the-stock-market-is-lower-as-alibaba-and-oil-surge-with-earnings-season-ahead/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos