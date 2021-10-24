Three questions to ask yourself before buying a cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency, once a dark corner of the financial world, is going mainstream.

It debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on October 19 in a ProShares exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin futures. Artists earn millions by selling symbolized digital works. And crypto exchanges are advertising on prime-time television alongside banks and insurers.

But individual investors who are considering crypto are likely to encounter a different world than what they have seen in traditional finance. Prices can fluctuate wildly amid rapid asset trading supported only by blocks of computer code.

Despite the complexity, industry experts say the approach to investing in cryptocurrency is not that different from other investments that have a high risk profile: don’t invest money you can’t. not allow yourself to lose, make sure your other financial bases are covered and stay patient.

Most of the information that people come across relates to crypto trading. It’s about how to buy the next hot crypto. It’s about how to identify the next coin that will go to the moon, says Steve Larsen, a certified financial planner in Washington state. Crypto investing is very different. It’s about buying something that has fundamentals that you think will have long-term value.

Larsen, who trains investment advisers to talk to their clients about digital assets, says he believes the underlying technology, known as blockchain, has potential. In a blockchain network, computers work together to authenticate transactions without the help (and huge costs) of central authorities such as banks or government regulators.

1. Are you able to buy crypto?

Typically, if you decide to buy crypto, it belongs to a relatively risky group of assets that make up a small percentage of your overall portfolio. 5% to 10% is a common guideline.

Larsen says he doesn’t recommend to anyone invest in cryptocurrency before reaching other short- and long-term financial health goals. He says investors should put off any consumer debt, for example, and make sure they’re investing enough so their employer’s contributions match retirement accounts like 401 (k) s.

Beyond that, buying crypto does not require a substantial financial commitment. Some online exchanges allow customers to buy in dollar increments or less.

Mati Greenspan, chief executive of research firm Quantum Economics, says one way to get into crypto is to set aside a few spare dollars a week.

2. Did you do your homework?

Crypto exchanges recent years have made buying, holding and selling easier. However, if you do not wish to delegate the safety of your funds to the exchange operators, you will need to research how digital wallets work and which one suits you best.

More broadly, however, it helps to understand what blockchain technology is, how competing products use it, and which have a chance to be successful. Additionally, there is a lot of hype surrounding cryptocurrencies, which means investors should have their eyes peeled for red flags.

This industry is full of coins that have no use cases and which in many cases are real scams, meaning these are just people who want your money back, says Tel Aviv-based Greenspan. , in Israel. The trick, he says, is finding the real innovators.

While you might not need coding knowledge, it is worth considering how a cryptocurrency can be used. One way to do this is to read the white paper, an often technical document that describes how a network works.

Bitcoin, for example, is designed to be real digital money used as a means of payment for goods and services.

Ether, the second most valuable cryptocurrency, can also be used as a form of payment or to compensate users who help run the Ethereum network. The network is designed to run smart contracts that can be settled automatically when certain conditions are met.

Greenspan recommends examining how a cryptocurrency’s supply is distributed, including whether there is a maximum supply that can flow.

He says such surveys can be very tedious, but they’ll definitely give you a major spotlight on what’s going to happen with the price of the part over time.

3. How will you diversify?

All cryptocurrencies face an inherent risk: Blockchain technology is fairly new, and no one knows for sure that it will bring the economic benefits its supporters rely on.

Any investment in a crypto asset is a bet on the future that transactions, assets and information in general will increasingly be stored and transmitted on an underlying blockchain, says Sean Stein Smith, assistant professor of commerce and economics. at Lehman College. At New York.

And even if the blockchain meets the expectations of people who invest in the field, there will always be cryptocurrencies that will not work. Greenspan recommends spreading your investments among several assets that you believe have long-term potential.

There aren’t many options in the cryptocurrency space that are comparable to mutual funds or other investment vehicles that provide everyday investors with broad exposure to many assets.

In addition to the new bitcoin-linked ETF (ticker: BITO), some exchange-traded funds are focusing on companies working on blockchain-related projects. Other ETFs that have been proposed would actually hold cryptos, but these have yet to be approved. Investors can also consider the stock of companies in the cryptocurrency industry, such as Coinbase.

Regardless of how you approach cryptocurrency, investment diversification should be considered across your entire portfolio, and alternative investments should usually be only a small part of it.

The author owned Bitcoin at the time of publication. NerdWallet does not recommend or advise readers to buy or sell bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency.

Andy Rosen writes for NerdWallet. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @https://twitter.com/andyrosen.

The article 3 questions to ask before buying cryptocurrency originally appeared on NerdWallet.