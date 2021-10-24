Cheap money lifts just about everything. Enjoy as it lasts.

Text size





Money has never been easier, companies are taking the opportunity to raise cheap capital, and the Dow Jones ended the week on a record high. What else is there to know?

Equity and bond markets have apparently accepted the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will make its long-awaited announcement about slowing its massive purchases of securities as early as next month. And although central bank officials scramble to explain that cutting bond purchases does not equate to tightening through interest rate hikes, Treasury futures and short-rate markets. term have incorporated two quarter-point increases to the key federal funds rate target by the end of 2022, from the current range of 0% -0.25% to the lowest.

For now, however, monetary conditions are the easiest there is, according to Strategas Thomas Tzitzouris. His calculations are based on the ultra-low 10-year real yield on inflation-protected Treasury securities, or negative TIPS of 0.95% and the expected high implied inflation of 2.62% (derived from the difference between the yields). over 10 years and the corresponding TIPS). This is consistent with other measures of loose conditions in





Goldman Sachs



and the St. Louis Fed, which would indicate that things have rarely, if ever, been so good, he wrote in a client note.

All this cheap money is being used, if not always wisely.



Bitcoin ProShares Strategy

(ticker: BITO) last week became the first Bitcoin-based exchange-traded futures fund. This helped push the underlying cryptocurrency to a record high on Wednesday, before falling back at the end of the week.

The cash that specialized acquisition companies raised earlier is also put to use.





We work



(WE), which failed dramatically when planning an initial public offering a few years ago, merged with SPAC BowX Acquisition, for a market cap of $ 9.5 billion, or about a fifth of the anticipated value of the aborted IPO. And recalling the meme stock frenzy earlier this year, Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) jumped more than 800% after PSPC announced its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group.

But, as usual, the big sums of money came from the bond market, where a borrower’s paradise reigns, to lift the term coined by Mark Grant, chief global fixed income strategist at B. Riley Securities. . More than $ 50 billion was raised in the quality corporate market on favorable terms for issuers last week, notes Cliff Noreen, head of global investment strategy at MassMutuals.

Topping the schedule of weeks was a massive $ 21 billion bid for





AERcap Holdings



(AER) to help finance the acquisition of





General Electric

s

(GE) aircraft rental business. Cruise company





Carnival



(CCL) was also back to tap the high yield market for a private deal to refinance more of the debt incurred to keep it afloat during the pandemic. By providing jets of liquidity to the financial market, the Fed has been of great help to the airline and cruise industries affected by Covid, Noreen commented.

The stock market also appeared to be buoyed by reports of the prospect of lower tax increases, as negotiations among Congressional Democrats over the Build Back Better measure drag on. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D., Arizona) would apparently not agree to any increase in corporate tax, capital gains and the top marginal rate for individuals, as proposed in the House version of the legislation. Since the cost of bills could now drop significantly below $ 2 trillion, writes Goldman Sachs Alec Phillips, changing some aspect of corporate tax law could generate enough money to fund it, without increasing the legal rate, currently 21%, to 26.5%, as the House had sought.

But the least pleasant aspect of easy money is inflation, which is expected to linger longer than Fed officials predicted. And it’s not just because of the high-profile supply chain issue or rising housing costs.

Read more From top to bottom of Wall Street:Is stagflation back? The economist sees parallels with the 1970s and big differences.

Home prices have risen a record 19.5% in the past year, according to Case-Shiller data, writes Joseph Carson, former chief economist of AllianceBernstein, in his blog. However, they were removed from the official price indexes due to political and statistical issues. If they were still included, inflation would be 10%, rivaling the 1980s, he adds.

Eliminating that inflation could require devastating interest rate hikes down the road, with inevitably negative effects on the economy, Carson concludes. So, enjoy the easy money while it lasts.

Write to Randall W. Forsyth at [email protected]