Euronext to appoint MTS CEO to lead Milan stock exchange sources





ROME, October 23 (Reuters) – Pan-European stock exchange Euronext (ENX.PA) is considering handing over the reins of the recently acquired Milan stock exchange to the current boss of Italian group MTS’s bond platform, two close sources told Reuters folder. Saturday. The sources said MTS CEO Fabrizio Testa, 53, is due to replace Raffaele Jerusalmi as CEO of Borsa Italiana. Euronext and Borsa Italiana declined to comment. The appointment could be announced when Euronext unveils a new business plan in Milan on November 9. The news was first reported by the Corriere della Sera daily on Saturday. Euronext – which manages the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris stock exchanges – finalized in April its acquisition of the Milan stock exchange as part of a € 4.3 billion deal (5 , $ 00 billion) which has made Italy the primary trading platform for the group and a key revenue driver. The takeover of Borsa Italiana, which was previously part of the London Stock Exchange (LSEG.L), has been a sensitive political issue in Italy, mainly due to Borsa’s ownership of MTS where the 2.7 trillion bonds are traded. State of Rome. Read more As part of the transaction, Italian public investor CDP and the country’s largest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), have joined the ranks of major Euronext shareholders. The sources said Euronext’s new business plan will not include significant job cuts at Borsa Italiana, unlike media reports which sounded alarm bells in Italy over the summer. ($ 1 = € 0.8593) Report by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome, Valentina Za and Francesca Landini in Milan; additional reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan; edited by Giulio Piovaccari Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

