Gary Gensler’s over-regulation would sink the memes markets

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Gary Gensler and fellow Democrats at the Securities and Exchange Commission will try to sell their long-awaited report on the meme frenzy as a clear call for more regulation.

But if you remove the propaganda from the reports, it shows that our markets are doing pretty well. Best of all, small investors have never been more protected from abuse than they are today.

Of course, the Biden administration doesn’t want you to see the half-full glass version of the commercial madness that happened earlier in the year. They want you to think that something is wrong with the plumbing of the markets and that small investors need to be protected because for a few days a handful of stocks hit astronomical highs for no other apparent reason that people were enjoying it. to bid them.

Yes, the increase in shares of GameStop, a has-been video game retailer, or shaky movie theater chain AMC Entertainment, was odd. Penny stocks traded like Amazon or Apple are a sign that the madness of the crowds has taken hold.

Don’t blame the markets or even Robinhood, the no-cost trading app that made the frenzy easier. Blame the Fed.

The incentive for the stock game comes from zero percent interest rates and endless quantitative easing of the fancy term for the Fed flooding the area with liquidity. The perfect conditions for people to trade stocks as they roll the dice in Vegas.

But Gensler, the chairman of the SEC, and his Dem cohorts would rather turn the memes show into something, not a scandal that forces change. Word from Washington that caught on to financial titans attending the Milken Institute’s world conference in California last week is that Gensler will use this recount to ban practices such as payment for order flow, and possibly force all of them. transactions to be carried out on public stock markets. instead of over-the-counter locations.

Why? For Gensler, it’s about ambition. He wants to regulate everything from cryptos to market structure because he eventually wants to be appointed Secretary of the Treasury. The idea is to show he’s tough on Wall Street.

The Biden administration panicked over the surge in GameStop actions led by online trolls. REUTERS / Nick Zieminski / Feature

For the Biden administration, this is a good way to score class war points as the mid-term approaches. And their list of villains starts with Robinhood, the no-cost brokerage app that investors use to trade those memes stocks. Its sin, according to the report: making trading fun with its easy-to-use app that harnesses the masses’ penchant for gambling rather than investing.

Others on the target list: Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial, market makers who made a ton of money helping Robinhood run the alleged casino, according to the report.

They did this through a so-called Order Flow payment. Robinhood is free for users because it sells its orders to these market makers. Citadel and Virtu then matched the buyers and sellers of the meme shares and skimmed off some interesting charges on the bid-ask spreads. This club of Robinhood, Citadel and Virtu could have secret deals which are detrimental to the little guy; investors might not pay commissions, but they might lose money on the execution of market makers.

Worse yet, much of this activity has been conducted through what the report calls over-the-counter market makers and places derisively referred to as dark pools. They are dark and supposedly sinister because these markets do not publicly publish their prices and are used by financial elites to possibly fuck people, the report suggests.

Still, on closer inspection, Dark Pools aren’t all that grim, the report also shows, especially given the system they replaced.

Gensler would like to go back to the good old days when the vast majority of market action occurred on the NYSE or Nasdaq floor in public view with fewer possibilities for alleged corruption.

But the NYSE’s market-making history is hardly free from small investor scams. Meanwhile, over-the-counter trading is heavily regulated like everything else on Wall Street. Brokers are mandated to provide best execution, which is why they look to over-the-counter platforms. Investor orders are generally executed at better prices than on public exchanges for a number of reasons. Brokers can transfer orders to competing sites at a lower cost for small investors.

Do not believe me. Just read the report, which points out that the vast majority of GameStop’s stock market making during the frenzy happened outside of the NYSE or Nasdaq with no mention of duped small investors.

AMC Entertainment shares soared as theaters were still closed thanks to users of the Robinhood app carelessly trading with the help of zero percent interest rates from the Fed. Christophe Sadowski

Now take the results of the payment reports for the order flow. These payments can create a conflict of interest, according to the report. I’m sure they can but they didn’t. How can I know? The report did not mention that small investors were getting hosed. Given Gensler’s vast ambitions, if Citadel fucked Robinhood customers, we all knew it by now.

Yes, there were hiccups during the madness meme Robinhood couldn’t handle the volume of orders and stopped trading the shares. A hedge fund almost went bankrupt and was partly bailed out by Citadel.

But the system worked, which is evident when you read Gensler’s agitprop and focus on his actual findings.