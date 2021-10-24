Business
Gary Gensler’s over-regulation would sink the memes markets
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Gary Gensler and fellow Democrats at the Securities and Exchange Commission will try to sell their long-awaited report on the meme frenzy as a clear call for more regulation.
But if you remove the propaganda from the reports, it shows that our markets are doing pretty well. Best of all, small investors have never been more protected from abuse than they are today.
Of course, the Biden administration doesn’t want you to see the half-full glass version of the commercial madness that happened earlier in the year. They want you to think that something is wrong with the plumbing of the markets and that small investors need to be protected because for a few days a handful of stocks hit astronomical highs for no other apparent reason that people were enjoying it. to bid them.
Yes, the increase in shares of GameStop, a has-been video game retailer, or shaky movie theater chain AMC Entertainment, was odd. Penny stocks traded like Amazon or Apple are a sign that the madness of the crowds has taken hold.
Don’t blame the markets or even Robinhood, the no-cost trading app that made the frenzy easier. Blame the Fed.
The incentive for the stock game comes from zero percent interest rates and endless quantitative easing of the fancy term for the Fed flooding the area with liquidity. The perfect conditions for people to trade stocks as they roll the dice in Vegas.
But Gensler, the chairman of the SEC, and his Dem cohorts would rather turn the memes show into something, not a scandal that forces change. Word from Washington that caught on to financial titans attending the Milken Institute’s world conference in California last week is that Gensler will use this recount to ban practices such as payment for order flow, and possibly force all of them. transactions to be carried out on public stock markets. instead of over-the-counter locations.
Why? For Gensler, it’s about ambition. He wants to regulate everything from cryptos to market structure because he eventually wants to be appointed Secretary of the Treasury. The idea is to show he’s tough on Wall Street.
For the Biden administration, this is a good way to score class war points as the mid-term approaches. And their list of villains starts with Robinhood, the no-cost brokerage app that investors use to trade those memes stocks. Its sin, according to the report: making trading fun with its easy-to-use app that harnesses the masses’ penchant for gambling rather than investing.
Others on the target list: Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial, market makers who made a ton of money helping Robinhood run the alleged casino, according to the report.
They did this through a so-called Order Flow payment. Robinhood is free for users because it sells its orders to these market makers. Citadel and Virtu then matched the buyers and sellers of the meme shares and skimmed off some interesting charges on the bid-ask spreads. This club of Robinhood, Citadel and Virtu could have secret deals which are detrimental to the little guy; investors might not pay commissions, but they might lose money on the execution of market makers.
Worse yet, much of this activity has been conducted through what the report calls over-the-counter market makers and places derisively referred to as dark pools. They are dark and supposedly sinister because these markets do not publicly publish their prices and are used by financial elites to possibly fuck people, the report suggests.
Still, on closer inspection, Dark Pools aren’t all that grim, the report also shows, especially given the system they replaced.
Gensler would like to go back to the good old days when the vast majority of market action occurred on the NYSE or Nasdaq floor in public view with fewer possibilities for alleged corruption.
But the NYSE’s market-making history is hardly free from small investor scams. Meanwhile, over-the-counter trading is heavily regulated like everything else on Wall Street. Brokers are mandated to provide best execution, which is why they look to over-the-counter platforms. Investor orders are generally executed at better prices than on public exchanges for a number of reasons. Brokers can transfer orders to competing sites at a lower cost for small investors.
Do not believe me. Just read the report, which points out that the vast majority of GameStop’s stock market making during the frenzy happened outside of the NYSE or Nasdaq with no mention of duped small investors.
Now take the results of the payment reports for the order flow. These payments can create a conflict of interest, according to the report. I’m sure they can but they didn’t. How can I know? The report did not mention that small investors were getting hosed. Given Gensler’s vast ambitions, if Citadel fucked Robinhood customers, we all knew it by now.
Yes, there were hiccups during the madness meme Robinhood couldn’t handle the volume of orders and stopped trading the shares. A hedge fund almost went bankrupt and was partly bailed out by Citadel.
But the system worked, which is evident when you read Gensler’s agitprop and focus on his actual findings.
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/10/23/gary-genslers-overregulation-would-sink-meme-markets/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]