Business
The malice of Wall Street? Traders believe the potential to ‘sell the news’ after the launch of the Bitcoin ETF
Wall Street opened for the first Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) on October 19, with the listing of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy (BITO) on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund attracted over $ 1 billion in trading volume on day one, while the price of BTC hit a new high of $ 67,000.
But the spot gains didn’t stay too long, with BTC cutting some gains ahead of the weekend.
Bitcoin’s price corrected nearly 11% from its all-time high to reach levels below $ 60,000 on Saturday, raising fears of massive sell-offs that typically occur after the launch of major crypto derivatives on Wall. Street.
Analysts call for broader BTC correction
Nunya Bizniz, Independent Market Analyst on Twitter, recalled two such major events: the listing of the first Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and the start of the Coinbase stock crypto-exchange service (COIN) on the Nasdaq exchange.
Notably, CME launched its Bitcoin Futures product on December 18, 2017, when Bitcoin hit its all-time high of around $ 20,000. But the launch also marked the start of one of Bitcoin’s longest bearish cycles, which hit a low of around $ 3,200 twelve months later.
Likewise, COIN’s much-celebrated debut on Wall Street on April 4, 2021 coincided with Bitcoin’s rally to a new all-time high of around $ 65,000 ten days later. Nonetheless, the bullish movement encountered a wave of massive selling, which caused BTC to correct up to $ 28,800.
Nooo, my God. No God, please no! No! No! Noooooon! pic.twitter.com/ITKFBJqK6h
Nunya Bizniz (@Pladizow) 22 October 2021
As a result, the recent Bitcoin ProShares ETF has left Bizniz and many other analysts worried about the so-called “buy the rumor, sell the news” correction. For example, analyst Lark Davis noted that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the price of Bitcoin collapsed after the launch of the ProShares ETF, as he did after the launch of CME Bitcoin Futures.
#bitcoin CME Futures
– Announced October 31, 2017.
– BTC rallies 224%
– Launch on December 18, the day BTC peaked in 2017
I wouldn’t be shocked to see the ETF launch go exactly like this.
Epic buys rumor, sells news event pic.twitter.com/sKrmhdLxQv
Davis Alouette (@TheCryptoLark) October 8, 2021
Also, Dan Morehead, CEO and Co-Director of Investments at Pantera Capital, written in a newsletter earlier this month, “he may want to take some tokens off the table” ahead of the Bitcoin ETF launch.
Impressive beginnings for Bitcoin ETF
Despite the historic drop associated with the high-profile crypto quotes on Wall Street, some analysts believe the impressive debut of the Bitcoin ETF would result in limited downward movements in the BTC spot market.
Todd Rosenbluth, Head of ETF and Mutual Fund Research at CFRA, told the Financial Times that ProShare’s $ 1 billion debut is “a sign of pent-up demand” among mainstream financial firms looking to score a slice of the growing crypto industry.
JPMorgan Chase added that retail traders only accounted for 12-15% of net entries into BITO in the first two days of trading.
Related: Bitcoin Decides Fate of $ 60,000 As Weekly Close Keeps BTC Traders on their toes
This has highlighted significant interest in Bitcoin ETFs among institutions, with open interest in Bitcoin Futures with cash margin increasing to 79% since the start of the month and a CME base rising from negative in July to over 16% earlier this week.
Noelle Acheson, head of market analysis at crypto trading company Genesis, Noted that the perpetual turnover base of Bitcoin futures, a metric by which to gauge the demand for leverage, increased but was still only 13.08% from the 34.6% in mid -April.
High leverage remains a common factor in recent corrections in the BTC spot market. In other words, neutral finance rates at the moment suggest that the likelihood of a significant pullback is relatively low.
The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move comes with risk, you should do your own research before making a decision.
Sources
2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/wall-street-jinx-traders-weight-sell-the-news-potential-after-bitcoin-etf-launch
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]