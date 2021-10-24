The malice of Wall Street? Traders believe the potential to ‘sell the news’ after the launch of the Bitcoin ETF

Wall Street opened for the first Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) on October 19, with the listing of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy (BITO) on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund attracted over $ 1 billion in trading volume on day one, while the price of BTC hit a new high of $ 67,000.

But the spot gains didn’t stay too long, with BTC cutting some gains ahead of the weekend.

Bitcoin’s price corrected nearly 11% from its all-time high to reach levels below $ 60,000 on Saturday, raising fears of massive sell-offs that typically occur after the launch of major crypto derivatives on Wall. Street.

Analysts call for broader BTC correction

Nunya Bizniz, Independent Market Analyst on Twitter, recalled two such major events: the listing of the first Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and the start of the Coinbase stock crypto-exchange service (COIN) on the Nasdaq exchange.

Notable Wall Street listings coincided with Bitcoin spot price highs. Source: TradingView

Notably, CME launched its Bitcoin Futures product on December 18, 2017, when Bitcoin hit its all-time high of around $ 20,000. But the launch also marked the start of one of Bitcoin’s longest bearish cycles, which hit a low of around $ 3,200 twelve months later.

Likewise, COIN’s much-celebrated debut on Wall Street on April 4, 2021 coincided with Bitcoin’s rally to a new all-time high of around $ 65,000 ten days later. Nonetheless, the bullish movement encountered a wave of massive selling, which caused BTC to correct up to $ 28,800.

Nooo, my God. No God, please no! No! No! Noooooon! pic.twitter.com/ITKFBJqK6h Nunya Bizniz (@Pladizow) 22 October 2021

As a result, the recent Bitcoin ProShares ETF has left Bizniz and many other analysts worried about the so-called “buy the rumor, sell the news” correction. For example, analyst Lark Davis noted that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the price of Bitcoin collapsed after the launch of the ProShares ETF, as he did after the launch of CME Bitcoin Futures.

#bitcoin CME Futures

– Announced October 31, 2017.

– BTC rallies 224%

– Launch on December 18, the day BTC peaked in 2017 I wouldn’t be shocked to see the ETF launch go exactly like this. Epic buys rumor, sells news event pic.twitter.com/sKrmhdLxQv Davis Alouette (@TheCryptoLark) October 8, 2021

Also, Dan Morehead, CEO and Co-Director of Investments at Pantera Capital, written in a newsletter earlier this month, “he may want to take some tokens off the table” ahead of the Bitcoin ETF launch.

Impressive beginnings for Bitcoin ETF

Despite the historic drop associated with the high-profile crypto quotes on Wall Street, some analysts believe the impressive debut of the Bitcoin ETF would result in limited downward movements in the BTC spot market.

Todd Rosenbluth, Head of ETF and Mutual Fund Research at CFRA, told the Financial Times that ProShare’s $ 1 billion debut is “a sign of pent-up demand” among mainstream financial firms looking to score a slice of the growing crypto industry.

JPMorgan Chase added that retail traders only accounted for 12-15% of net entries into BITO in the first two days of trading.

This has highlighted significant interest in Bitcoin ETFs among institutions, with open interest in Bitcoin Futures with cash margin increasing to 79% since the start of the month and a CME base rising from negative in July to over 16% earlier this week.

Bitcoin futures open interest on all stock exchanges. Source: ByBt.com

Noelle Acheson, head of market analysis at crypto trading company Genesis, Noted that the perpetual turnover base of Bitcoin futures, a metric by which to gauge the demand for leverage, increased but was still only 13.08% from the 34.6% in mid -April.

High leverage remains a common factor in recent corrections in the BTC spot market. In other words, neutral finance rates at the moment suggest that the likelihood of a significant pullback is relatively low.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move comes with risk, you should do your own research before making a decision.