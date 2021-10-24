Basic investing in psychedelic stocks

Timing is a fundamental factor to consider when it comes to trading stocks. Ronald Wayne is a good example. Wayne wasn’t famous, but he was an Apple co-founder along with Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniack. However, Ronald sold his 10% stock for $ 800 in 1976. How much would Wayne make if he could sell his shares today with a market cap of $ 2.6 trillion?

If Wayne had kept his rights until today, he would make around $ 236 billion and overtake Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. Stocks are similar to other investments and come with risk. There are many predictable and unpredictable factors that affect price and direction.

Is It Legal To Invest In Psychedelics?

Many have asked themselves this question, but it is legal to invest in psychedelics in companies approved by the Ministry of Health. Psychedelic actions are health care actions that use hallucinogens to treat disease.

In Canada, psychedelics are regulated under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The sale, export, import, production and possession of psychedelics are prohibited. Some US states such as California, Georgia, and Idaho have also banned the sale and possession of psilocybin mushroom spores. However, the use of psychedelics to treat illnesses such as depression occurs all over the world. The psychedelic stocks industry is relatively new; thus, most companies have a low market capitalization. Cybin, Mind Medicine and Numinus Wellness are examples of those that proliferate.

Why are investors investing in psychedelics?

There are no actions with safe bets. However, psychedelic stocks have a bright future. These are drugs used to treat anxiety, addiction, and depression. Psychedelic drugs have exceeded traditional treatment methods in their effectiveness. They have caught the attention of investors because they represent new markets. These drugs also have room for growth in medicinal and personal uses. Additionally, psychedelics respond to the opioid epidemic that is ravaging people across the world. The world demands opioid-free solutions to pain and mental health issues.

However, some investors are drawn to psychedelic stocks for more than financial reasons. They firmly believe that psychedelics play an important role in treating physical and psychological problems. The main objective of some investors is to see drugs in the possession of doctors who can administer them to patients in pain.

How to buy psychedelic stocks

The process begins with opening an account with the brokerage house. A brokerage house is a financial institution that creates a platform for investors to buy and sell stocks and other securities. The following is rational, because you have to go for a psychedelic business that you can own. Thorough research is paramount in helping someone make the best decisions and deposit funds to start trading.

Those who are unsure of which business to buy are advised to use psychedelic stocks experts, because such an approach can never be wrong. Those who are willing to invest $ 6,000 and the chosen share costs $ 20 per share, which means they can afford to buy 300 shares. It is crucial to be saturated with various securities to reduce the risk of losing money.

Examples of companies that trade psychedelic stocks

Atai Life Sciences

The company is backed by capitalists such as billionaire Peter Thiel and ranks among biotech stocks focused on psychedelic drugs. The company was established in 2018 and started operations in June 2021. Atai has made significant investments in various psychedelic companies. She is one of the main shareholders of Compass Pathways, where Florian Brand, CEO of Atais, is a director of Compass. The company has ten programs, and four are in clinical trials. RL-007 is the company’s lead candidate and is currently in phase 2 of the clinical study evaluation process for the potential treatment of schizophrenia.

Compass paths

George Goldsmith and Ekaterina Malievskaia established Compass Trust Limited in 2015. The aim was to support research and development of psilocybin therapy for patients with anxiety. The company was founded as a non-profit organization and became a for-profit enterprise the following year. In September 2020, the company listed its shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Today, the company has conducted the largest clinical trial in history evaluating COMP360 for the treatment of resistant depression.

Cybine

Cybin was formed in 2019 and its shares began trading in August 2021 on the New York Stock Exchange. CYB001’s leading candidate is in phase 2 studies as a treatment for major depressive disorders.

Medicine of the mind

The biotech company is working on microdose treatments of LSD for addiction, ADHA and anxiety. MindMedicine works on LSD neutralizers which eliminate hallucinogenic effects in less than an hour. The company has partnered with University Hospitals in Basel to develop LSD therapies that cure cluster headaches. Bruce Linton, who was the former co-founder of Canopy Growth, supported Mind Medicine.

All stocks come with risk and investors should do research before investing. Psychedelic stocks are on the rise and their potential growth can hardly be underestimated.