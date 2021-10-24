With rising interest rates, is a stock market crash coming?





It looks like the Bank of England will be raising interest rates over the next few months. Nothing is guaranteed. But based on recent rhetoric, analysts believe the central bank could raise rates before the end of the year, or in the first half of 2022. Unfortunately, it is possible that this will trigger a stock market crash. Lots of risks Over the past decade, stock markets around the world have soared thanks, in part, to low interest rates. These make it more attractive to borrow money for investing and can drive up company valuations. One Killer Stock for the surge in cybersecurity Cyber ​​security is booming, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market to reach $ 366 billion by 2028 more than double what it is today! And with that kind of growth, this North American company is shaping up to be the biggest winner. Because their patented self-healing technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it We believe it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story. In fact, we think it could get just as big or even BIGGER than Shopify. Click here to find out how to find out the name of this North American action taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time With consumers earning next to nothing on their money in savings accounts, many have also turned to stocks in search of better returns. If interest rates rise, these investors might not stick around. Higher interest rates could also cause strain in the economy. Indebted companies may find it difficult to meet higher interest charges. This could lead to an economic slump, which would be bad news for stocks. Simply put, there is a range of different risks that could cause a stock market crash after interest rates rise. The bad news is that it’s impossible for me to say at this point whether a rate hike will cause a crash. Trying to predict the future direction of the stock markets is a wild ride. And it can be downright dangerous if the money is at risk. Therefore, the approach I use to protect myself against the potential market crash is diversification. Protection against stock market crash I have acquired stocks for my portfolio which should continue to prosper no matter what the future holds for the macroeconomics. These include companies like Diageo, which have stronger balance sheets and will be able to pass higher costs on to consumers. Although, due to the company’s association with alcohol, it may not be suitable for all investors. Companies like Rio Tinto can also provide protection against higher rates. This company has a strong balance sheet and commodity prices are expected to match inflation over the long term. That said, commodity prices can be incredibly volatile. There can therefore be no guarantee that the group will be able to escape economic turbulence. Still, I would buy the stock to diversify my portfolio. In addition to acquiring these companies, I would also avoid companies that might have difficulty in a higher rate environment. A good example is SSP Group. This catering group entered the pandemic with a weak balance sheet and suffered from the closure of most of its outlets at airports and train stations. It could continue to struggle if rates rise. That said, if the economic recovery continues to gain ground, the title’s recovery could also accelerate. By using the above investment strategy, I believe I will be able to avoid the worst effects of a stock market crash if it happens. Otherwise, I believe the high quality companies described above will continue to operate. Free report: 3 actions to try to protect against inflation The Bank of England has acknowledged that inflation is expected to peak above 4% and stay there until the second quarter of 2022. Some people are scared, but if there’s one thing we think you should avoid at all costs when inflation hits nothing. That’s why we’ve written a brand new special report that reveals 3 of our best ideas from UK and US to try to hedge against inflation as well as possible. Because no matter what the economy does, a smart investor will want their money to work for them, inflation or not! Best of all, we’re distributing this report completely FREE today! Just click here, enter your email address and send it to yourself right away.

Rupert Hargreaves owns shares in Diageo. The Motley Fool UK recommended Diageo and SSP Group. The opinions expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. At The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a wide range of ideas makes us better investors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.co.uk/2021/10/23/with-interest-rates-set-to-rise-is-a-stock-market-crash-coming/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos