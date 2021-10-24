Bitcoin is the New Gold – $ 100,000 Crypto is a Safe Haven from Inflation and Market Crash | Personal Finances | Finance





Bitcoin’s latest resurgence has seen its value double since it fell to around $ 30,000 just three months ago in mid-July. Many investors will blame themselves for missing out and wonder if they dare to invest in this volatile asset at today’s dizzying levels.

Earlier this month, JP Morgan released a note stating that: “Institutional investors appear to be moving back to Bitcoin, perhaps viewing it as a better hedge against inflation than gold. “ This may explain why the price of gold has behaved so badly lately, rising only 0.44% in the past six months. Instead, investors prefer Bitcoin. The latest Bitcoin price spike was spurred by the launch of the very first U.S.-listed exchange-traded fund (ETF) investing in Bitcoin. The ETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy will allow large institutional investors to pour money into crypto, without buying real Bitcoins that could be lost to fraudsters or get lost in digital wallets.

The new ETF got off to a flying start, attracting nearly $ 1 billion in trades on day one, while Fundstrat analyst Tom Lee claimed it could push the price of Bitcoin to $ 168,000. Analysts see the ETF launch as a sign that Bitcoin is getting respectable, but Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the sector remains a “wild west” for investors who should approach with it. extreme caution. “Only touch the money you can afford to lose.” Streeter said the FCA feared volatile cryptos could “explode in the face of the financial sector” as more people and institutions pile up. READ MORE: Bitcoin vs Ethereum – Which Cryptocurrencies Have True Longevity?

Most existing investors simply hold onto their coins, hoping that their value will rise and rise as demand increases from large institutions. The ensuing supply shortage contributes to pushing the price of Bitcoin even higher. Young people are particularly drawn to cryptos, and the city’s watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, is warning of the dangers through its InvestSmart campaign. Holly Mackay, chief executive of Boring Money, said those under 35 were enticed by the prospect of making quick gains, both in cryptos and in fast-growing US tech stocks such as Amazon, Apple and You’re here. “They cut their teeth in a period of technology-fueled growth, with huge volatility and a crazy portion of Bitcoin.” Mackay said the financial services industry now has “a hell of a job to encourage new investors to branch out into more traditional and boring investments as well.”

