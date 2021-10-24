PC slowdown shouldn’t hurt Microsoft’s revenue, and here’s why

The slowdown in personal computer sales due to supply chain issues in recent months is said to have hurt Microsoft Corp. over the past few years, but the company’s focus on cloud computing and software in the cloud is expected to insulate it from any revenue fallout.

is expected to release its first quarter tax results on Tuesday afternoon, as it rolls out its new Windows 11 operating system and PC makers struggle to ship new machines. While Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer’s Microsoft would have had to face a lot of pessimism on Wall Street if PC shipments were mutilated and a new operating system was not adopted quickly, Satya Nadellas Microsoft would have to go very good.

Indeed, analysts and investors are primarily focused on Azure, Microsoft’s cloud response to Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN,

Amazon Web Services, as well as cloud software offerings, diminishing the importance of Microsoft’s PC business.

Sustained momentum in digital transformation is expected to offset the impact of mixed PC unit shipping estimates from IDC and Gartner, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a preview of the report, later adding: While our negative growth outlook for Windows OEM puts pressure on our longer term earnings expectations for Microsoft, we also note that Windows OEM overall represents a declining combination of overall sales and gross margin for Microsoft.

Azure has ensured that the importance of Windows to Microsoft has diminished. The fast-growing cloud business is at the top of every analyst note on Microsoft, and analysts expect revenue growth in the order of 40%. (Microsoft does not disclose Azure performance other than payout percentage, despite AWS and Google GOOGL,

Cloud providing full revenue and operating profit for their competitive services).

Basically, the increased contribution from previously signed long-term Azure agreements, the continued migration to the cloud after COVID, Microsoft’s increased focus on cloud verticalization, and the strong growth of Microsoft 365 headquarters may Support longer-term, sustainable Azure growth, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.

There are some factors that could be contributing to Microsoft’s growth as well, especially in forecasting. The $ 19.7 billion acquisition of healthcare company Nuance is expected to be finalized before the end of the calendar year, and Microsoft recently revealed that its cloud-based revenue will be dumped in the same income compartment as Azure.

While Microsoft has not disclosed exactly what that would mean, analysts at UBS said in September that earlier disclosures from Nuance and a call they had with the firm’s investor relations team led them to estimate that around 46% of Nuances’ revenue would be cloud-based. They estimated this would represent around $ 91 million in additional sales for Microsoft’s cloud division in the fiscal second quarter, if the full quarter were to be included.

Another bump could come in the future from price increases for Microsoft’s most popular cloud-based software offering, Office 365. Microsoft is increasing prices by more than 10% across the product, which the company has. described as the first substantial price update since our launch. Office 365 ten years ago, which also gives analysts confidence that Microsoft can withstand all supply chain pressures in the PC market.

What to expect

Earnings: Analysts on average expect Microsoft to report earnings of $ 2.08 per share, down from $ 1.82 per share a year ago. Contributors to Estimize, a crowdsourcing platform that brings together estimates from Wall Street analysts as well as buy-side analysts, fund managers, business executives, academics and others, are planning a earnings of $ 2.22 per share.

Returned: Analysts on average modeled sales of $ 43.93 billion, which would be an improvement from $ 37.15 billion a year ago, after Microsoft forecast revenues of 43.3 to 44.2 billions of dollars. Estimize contributors expect revenue of $ 44.88 billion.

Analysts expect $ 16.52 billion in sales from the Intelligent Cloud segment, after Microsoft guided $ 16.4 billion to $ 16.65 billion; Cloud Software Productivity and Business Solutions segment sales of $ 14.67 billion, following a forecast of $ 14.5 billion to $ 14.75 billion; and $ 12.72 billion from More Personal Computing, after sales forecasts of $ 12.4 billion to $ 12.8 billion.

Movement of stock: Microsoft shares fell in the session following the earnings release in four of the past five quarters, although the latest decline was only 0.1%. The stock has risen 8.1% in the past three months and 45.2% in the past year as the S&P 500 SPX Index,

increased by 4.1% and 31.6% during those periods, respectively.

What analysts say

Analysts are fairly unanimous on Microsoft’s current position. According to the FactSet track, 33 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as the equivalent of a buy, while the other three rate it as an expectation.

Currently trading at around 27 times our EPS CY23 GAAP estimate, Microsoft represents a rare combination of solid secular positioning and reasonable valuation in the software space, wrote analysts at Morgan Stanley, who rate overweight stocks with a target. of $ 331.

The concern once seemed to be the sustainability of the current growth trajectory, which is why the acquisition of Nuance and the increase in the price of Office 365 are seen as essential for the inventory to continue to rise.

Comps get progressively more difficult throughout FY 22, which is expected to be achieved by Microsoft Azure / Security / Teams’ sustainable growth portfolio, wrote analysts at Jeffries, who have an outperformance rating and recently reported. raised their price target to $ 375 from $ 345. Key things to watch out for are high expectations (high Azure 40 values ​​reported), integration with Nuance, and increased security investments.

Microsoft has profited from the pandemic as businesses have relied on the power and software of cloud computing to keep teams connected while working remotely. But Microsoft Bull and Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives doesn’t see a return to the office as a sign that the boom is over.

We believe Streets’ take on moderating cloud growth on the other side of this WFH cycle runs counter to the business activity Microsoft sees in the field, Ives, with an outperformance rating and a target priced at $ 375, wrote in a preview report. While we have seen the momentum of this backdrop over the past few years, we believe the transaction flow looks stronger and stronger (combined Office 365 / Azure deals in particular) as the year approaches. 22, because we estimate that Microsoft is still only around 35% entering its unprecedented market. installed base on the transition to the cloud.

Analysts at Stifel, with a buy rating and price target of $ 325, concurred with the advice.

We continue to believe that the pandemic is forcing organizations to step up the pace of their cloud migrations and that Microsoft remains a key beneficiary of these modernization spending, especially around the great momentum of new agreements, as its large stack allows it capture Tier 1 workloads before. range, they wrote.

The average Microsoft share price target on Friday afternoon was $ 335.47, about 8.5% above the going rate.