Nigerian stock market posts 6th consecutive weekly gain, market cap appreciates by 169 billion naira – Nairametrics





The Nigerian stock market traded higher during the week ended October 22, 2021, as the all-equity index appreciated 0.78% to close at 41,763.26 points, while investors on the stock market gained more than 169 billion naira during the week. Specifically, the market capitalization of the equity market rose 0.78% from 21.63 trillion naira registered at the end of the previous week to close at 21.94 trillion naira during the reporting period. This is according to information in the weekly stock market report, published by the Nigerian Exchange Group. The recent market surge represents the 6th consecutive weekly appreciation recorded by the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Equity market performance A total of 1.57 billion shares worth N18.38 billion in 21,621 transactions were traded during the week by investors on the stock exchange floor, compared to a total of 2.84 billion shares worth 31.65 billion naira that traded hands the previous week in 23,355 offers. The drop could be attributed to the holiday declared by the federal government on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 to commemorate the Islamic holiday of Eid-el-Maulud. The financial services industry dominated the activity graph in terms of volume of shares traded with 1.18 billion shares valued at 12.75 billion naira, traded in 13,272 deals, respectively contributing to 75.38 % and 69.33% to the volume and value of the total turnover of the shares. The ICT industry followed with 131.59 million shares worth 2.15 billion naira in 636 transactions; while the conglomerate industry took third place with a turnover of 110.828 million shares worth 262.227 million naira in 928 transactions. The top three stocks traded during the week were FBN Holdings Plc, E-Tranzact International Plc and Access Bank Plc, representing 626.89 million share units worth 6.3 billion naira in 3,677 transactions, contributing 40.07% and 34.29% to the total turnover of shares. and the value respectively. However, all other indices ended lower except for the NGX Main Board, NGX 30, NGX Banking, NGX Oil / Gas, NGX Industrial Goods and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which appreciated by 1.64%, 0, 80%, 0.69%, 1.40%, 2.59% and 0.03% respectively, while the NGX ASeM index closed flat. It should be noted that 34 stocks appreciated during the week, lower than the 45 stocks of the previous week. In addition, 36 stocks depreciated in price, higher than the 15 stocks of the previous week, while eighty-six (86) stocks remained unchanged, lower than the 95 stocks recorded the previous week. Top losers of the week Top losers of the week Exchange Traded Products (ETPS) A total of 549 units valued at N10,680 were traded this week in 7 trades, compared to a total of 135,084 units valued at N2.04 million traded last week in 17 trades. Securities traded include MERVALUE, VETINDETF, STANBICETF 30, VETBANK and VETGOODS. Fixed income market A total of 12,256 units valued at N12.227 million traded this week in 19 deals, compared to a total of 19,603 units valued at N21.192 million traded last week in 19 trades. During the week, the federal government announced the listing of two FGN Savings Bonds issued in October 2021 with coupon rates of 6.899% and 7.899% for the 2-year and 3-year tranches respectively. Related

