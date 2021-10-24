Focus on Investor Protection, Says SEC to Rating Agencies

By Tunde Oso

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged credit rating agencies (CRAs) operating in Nigeria to focus on protecting investors in all their transactions, services and activities in the capital market.

This was included in the goodwill message delivered on behalf of Mallam Lamido Yuguda, Director General of the Commission, by his Head of the Oversight Department, Mr. Adamu Sambo during the inaugural edition of the annual DataPros webinar on the rating requirements of credit for issuers and investors on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

The webinar, which was attended by participants from different parts of the world, was hosted by DataPro, a technology-focused credit rating agency and the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIHN).

The program, organized to educate the investing public on the activities of credit rating agencies within the capital market and also embrace the value proposition of rating reports by bridging the information asymmetry between operators in the capital market. capital (CMO) and the investing public, had several stakeholders within the Nigerian economy in attendance.

In his welcome speech, the Managing Director and CEO of DataPro, Mr. Abimbola Adeseyoju called for further socialization of the crucial role that credit rating agencies play in the efficient allocation of capital and resources to the within the economy.

According to Mr. Adeseyoju, DataPro will now chart a new course in the rating agency industry in Nigeria and focus on the way forward as well as how investors and issuers can adapt to the new normal and boost the economic growth and development through the various securities, products and services available in the Nigerian debt market.

In the opening speech, titled Galvanizing the Capacity of the Nigerian Debt Capital Market, delivered by Mr. Bola Onadele Koko, CEO of the FMDQ group, he considered that the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the new wave of globalization with a massive decline. in global trade, foreign direct investment (FDI) and net travel, causing a 3% pull on global GDP in 2020.

However, the recession was short-lived with an economic rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020, which however was lower than predictions before the pandemic. Central banks around the world are said to have cut interest rates 207 times in 2020. Faced with low interest rates, national governments saw a 36% increase in sovereign debt issuance in 2020. Issuance of sovereign debt Corporate bonds also rose 66% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Additionally, it was noted that the debt capital market has the capacity to transform Nigeria from building infrastructure, driving agriculture, inspiring industrialization to creating business opportunities. employment, all of which are integrated into the FMDQ’s mission to empower markets to ensure economic prosperity.

In addition, market debt, product and investment diversification, enabling environment and operational efficiency have been declared as the factors that will serve as tailwinds for the development of the Nigerian capital market.

Regarding the untapped potential of the Nigerian debt market to provide long-term capital funding, it has been established that the FMDQ exchange is committed to galvanizing the capacity of the Nigerian debt capital market, beyond being an organizer of the debt capital market by ensuring transparency, liquidity and diversity.

The head of the FMDQ ended the opening speech by encouraging all stakeholders to be motivated by the progress made in the debt capital market value chain and to jointly seek ways to improve liquidity and diversity of the Nigerian capital market.

Other goodwill messages were delivered by Ms Tinuade Awe, CEO of NGX Regulation; Mr. Philip Oduoza, Chairman of Nova Merchant Bank Limited and Mr. Akin Akeredolu-Ale, Managing Director of Lagos Commodities & Futures Exchange (LCFE), all of whom underlined the crucial role that credit rating agencies play in the market and welcomed the initiative of DataPro and AIHN to organize the Webinar.

The roundtable, on the theme of Accelerating the Nigerian Debt Market: What’s Next ?, was chaired by Mr. Ike Chioke, President of the Association of Issue Houses of Nigeria (AIHN) and Managing Director of ‘Afrinvest. The other panellists were: Ms. Funke Okoya, Executive Director of Nova Merchant Bank Limited; Mr. Oladele Adeoye, Executive Director and Director of Rating, DataPro Limited and Mr. Jacques Piekarski, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, BUA Cement who represented Alhaji Kabir Rabiu, Executive Director of the BUA Group.

Mr. Piekarski, in his contribution, noted that the BUA bond, the largest ever issued on the market and oversubscribed by 300%, which was rated by DataPro, brought the Group into the debt market. . He also said the result was an eye opener on the market’s potentials and possibilities as well as a pointer to other areas for improvement within the group.

Speaking on the possibility for SMEs to obtain an investment grade, Mr. Oladele Adeoye, Director of Scoring of DataPro, mentioned that while size is important, other parameters such as diversity of income , revenue profiles, cash flow and corporate governance are major considerations. focus on by the entities.

According to him, both qualitative and quantitative information is taken into account in a rating assessment. He went further by saying that companies and entities should not only seek rating reports when transactions are involved, but view them as a business strategy to help better understand their fundamentals.

Ms. Funke Okoya for her part mentioned that the low interest rate and the diversification of the capital market are favorable conditions for issuers and investors to explore in the market. In terms of regulation and supervision in the capital market, she commented that the position of the new management of the SEC and in the world is to adopt the philosophy of regulation as a service.

For Mr. Jacques Piekarski, a platform such as the one created by DataPro and AIHN should be maintained in order to allow all stakeholders to stay informed and familiarize themselves with trends, models and emerging issues. He commented on the challenges issuers face when it comes to dealing with regulators and advocated for a defined turnaround time for requests and preparation of information and documentation.

Closing the webinar, DataPro unveiled two products offering a rebranded and New Look rating report and rating guide dashboard for investors.

According to Dr Wence Nwoga, a member of the DataPro rating committee that made the unveiling, the company is taking full advantage of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Leaning and Big Data to improve its core values ​​of speed. , innovation. , Reliability, Transparency and Strict Governance.