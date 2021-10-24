Business
retail investor: Is this the era of the retail investor?
Of course, retail investors invest much smaller amounts in the markets than institutional investors. But their numbers in 2020-21 have surprisingly shifted the markets. Consider the flashpoints of January 2021 where GameStop was soaring and the term memes stock was coined. Reddit users clashed with institutional traders, supporting GameStops stocks and pushing the stock price up more than 1,700% from December. In fact, Credit Suisse has estimated that a third of all stock trading in the United States in 2021 is carried out by retail investors.
Source: Bloomberg Intelligence
India has not been left behind in the global wave of retail investors. Take a look at the state of the retail investor in India.
The numbers say it all
A major shift in investment trends began after the 2020 pandemic, when active investor accounts rose to a record 10.4 million in India. At the same time, retail shareholding in the 1,500+ companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) increased by 9% in the third quarter of 2020, the largest increase since March 2018.
Retail investor participation also continued to grow exponentially during FY21, with nearly 4.5 million retail investor accounts added in the first two months of the fiscal year. The total number of retail investors increased by 14.2 million in FY21, with 12.25 million new accounts opened in CDSL and 1.9 million in NSDL.
The result is that the Indian stock market is now dominated by retail investors. The NSE alone has seen the share of retail investors rise from 33% in 2016 to 45% in 2021. Interest is not waning either, with the monthly registration of new investors reaching a record high of 1.5 million. in June 2021.
The trend is wider than the stock markets
The increase in retail investment is not limited to stock trading. Equity mutual funds also surged, with individual investments rising 16% in February 2021, compared to the same month a year earlier.
Futures and derivatives markets have also attracted unprecedented retail interest. Index futures, which make up a large share of India’s derivatives market, have seen individual investors overtake institutions. In fact, 39% of the index futures market is represented by retail investors, with foreign investors (FIIs) accounting for just 15%.
This increase in individual investors is part of a larger shift among Indians away from traditionally preferred physical assets, such as gold and real estate, as well as bank deposits.
Tier 2 and 3 cities get ahead
This is not the first time India has experienced a boom in retail investment, but it is certainly the first time these new investors have entered financial markets outside of Delhi and Mumbai subways. . Brokers and investment firms are seeing an increasing number of new clients coming from small towns across the country.
The investment model has also changed from region to region over the past two years, although the regions of northern and western India continue to dominate in terms of total new listings. In June 2021, North India accounted for around 37% of total registrations, while East and South India saw an increase in retailer interest, compared to 2020.
Source: NSE
Drivers of increased retail investment
One of the main reasons for this unprecedented increase in individual investors has undoubtedly been the pandemic. This is a trend that has been observed all over the world. Pay cuts, job losses and an uncertain economic future, coupled with the lockdowns, have left millions stuck at home looking for ways to improve their financial situation.
But the pandemic alone could not have had such a big effect without the support of technology. First, the penetration of the Internet into the remotest corners of the country has opened up a whole new world of online access for Indians. It also meant better accessibility to investment education, market news, and growing awareness of various forms of investing.
In addition, a significant percentage of investors in Tier 2 and 3 cities have gained access to new asset classes and means of portfolio diversification. The entry of investors from small towns has played a central role in changing the investment landscape in India.
Advances in technology have also provided investors with robust tools for online trading, which provide transparency and access to real-time price movements. This is a huge change from the past when real-time trade execution was rare, as the only market access was through multiple phone calls to brokers and other market participants. Marlet.
Advances in technology have also brought us easy-to-use investing apps, while social media has given access to all the discussions of the investing community. Twitter, Telegram, Reddit, etc., are home to large and very active investor communities, always ready to offer their market analysis and investment opinions.
In addition, low interest rates have made traditional avenues of investment, such as term deposits and debt securities, less attractive. Investors are therefore looking for new avenues that will offer returns sheltered from inflation.
Is this a temporary trend?
So, is this a transitional event that will reverse when the economy recovers or is it the start of a change in behavior, in India and around the world? It certainly looks like retail investors are here to stay and grow in numbers. This change will be fueled by more and more millennials and Gen Zers joining the financial markets. Their approach to investing is very different from that of their predecessors.
In fact, as digital infrastructure continues to grow and digital natives continue to enter markets in droves, some experts are predicting that online commerce could grow to a value of $ 14.3 billion in India from by 2025.
Investment technology market in India
Social media is another factor fueling this trend and ensuring its sustainability. From the WallStreetBets subreddit that took GME and AMC to record highs, to the active trading community on Twitter and even WhatsApp messaging groups, there is an entire ecosystem supporting today’s retail investors.
I think it’s safe to say that we are witnessing a revolution in financial markets that will change the future of investing.
(The author, Mr. Dhiraj Relli, is Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Securities. The opinions are his own.)
