Business
The anger over the sale of shares of chaotic phone applications | Financial conduct authority
UK financial regulator faces criticism over the weekend over chaotic London Stock Exchange listing of healthcare company facing allegations some of its shares were fraudulently traded .
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approved the admission of Umuthi Healthcare Solutions to the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in March. The company has developed a smartphone app to help drugs reach doctors in remote rural areas.
Trading is now suspended in the company. South African police are investigating allegations that millions of non-existent shares were sold to investors for around 2.45 million before the IPO.
Anthony Morris, from Umuthi’s main shareholder group, said: This listing was a complete shambles and should never have been allowed. There has been a dismal failure on the part of the Financial Conduct Authority.
The company denies any wrongdoing. He said the claims concerned sales of shares prior to its public listing between individuals who do not involve the company or its directors.
The main market for LSEs consists of approximately 1,300 companies from more than 70 countries. Registration is described as a guarantee of quality.
The FCA, which reviews companies’ prospectuses before they are admitted to the LSE, has come under fire for its performance and efficiency over the past year after a series of financial scandals. Activists described the disclosure earlier this month by the Observer that the regulator has paid staff over 125 million bonuses since 2016 as an absolute insult.
Umuthi has operations in South Africa, but wants to expand to other African countries and Europe.
The South African Police Department said last week that the company’s chief executive, Gert Viljoen, and a consultant, Connie van Nieuwkerk, were arrested for fraud allegations earlier this month.
A police spokesperson said: It is alleged that the CEO along with another executive persuaded shareholders to buy shares that did not exist. Thirty shareholders lost 50 million rand [2.45m] due to misrepresentation. The investigation is continuing.
Investors say the FCA missed a series of red flags that should have blocked the listing. Van Nieuwkerk was fined last year by financial watchdogs in South Africa for publishing false or misleading financial statements.
One of Umuthis’ non-executive directors, Colin Bloom, a prominent Conservative supporter and government adviser on faith, said he resigned from the company last month. He said he was not aware of any suspicious activity and asked the Serious Fraud Office to investigate.
Umuthi has developed a smartphone app that allows doctors and pharmacies in remote areas to order drugs directly from healthcare providers. It was listed on the LSE on March 4, but its listing is now suspended.
Umuthi said in a business update on Thursday: Mr Viljoen has been released on bail. The allegations appear to relate to the over-the-counter sale of Umuthi shares, transactions over which the company and Mr Viljoen had no control or involvement.
In addition, a consultant for the company, Connie van Nieuwkerk, was arrested in connection with the same allegation.
Ms van Nieuwkerk had no operational role in the company.
Following the arrest, the company immediately terminated the consultancy contract with Ms van Nieuwkerk.
Viljoen denied any wrongdoing and said the list had gone through rigorous verification processes. Van Nieuwkerk did not respond to a request for comment.
An FCA spokesperson said: We are aware of the issues raised here and are in contact with the relevant authorities in South Africa. When problems with the company arose, we immediately suspended the listing to protect investors, and at present it remains suspended.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/oct/24/anger-over-shambolic-phone-app-shares-sale
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]