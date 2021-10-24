He went public with R $ 500, and today he tips 340,000 on YouTube





Around R $ 500. It was with this sum that Fabrizio Gueratto, 36, businessman and investment specialist, began to invest. At the time (the year was 2004), the first purchases on the market were Petrobras shares, between R $ 40 and R $ 50.

“I thought only millionaires invest in stocks, and I was there doing the same as them. I told friends and relatives. I thought it was awesome. I thought I had found the formula for Coca-Cola, ”he says.

Gueratto is also known for talking about financial education on YouTube. His channel on the platform, “1Billion Financial Education,” has 339,000 subscribers and millions of views. Space which, according to him, was developed for entertainment, dispensing with an outright information service.

Because he works in finance, he took a liking to the theme A graduate in advertising, he says he owned a press office when he launched his first bets in the investment industry. With time and taste for the subject, he began to take care of the accounts of stock market managers and brokerage houses, and to have even more affinity with the subject. “Since he had a relationship with the financial market, there was some security, especially emotional, in investing. However, this was a whole new elite market. The real estate broker was being born, ”he says. Guerato he claims that by finding out he could buy stocks the same way the rich do, he believed he could get rich quick. With time came the learning The bet on Petrobras was not in vain. The business was on the rise and was beginning to enter the scene of ‘boom‘ goods. At the time, Petrobras was a good company, the largest oil company in the country. I thought it was difficult. Car wash and government interference [da ex-presidente Dilma Rousseff]“, it says Guerato, adding to have learned lessons from the episode. He understood that investments are only a path to wealth creation, not the fundamental strategy. “If you have invested 2,000 BRL and a return of 100% per year [hipoteticamente], in the end, you will have R $ 4,000. Assuming everything works out, this is not an amount that will settle your life. The investment promotes the constitution of wealth. But it’s the work or the entrepreneurship, combined with the investment, that will contribute to your goals, ”he says. Today, in addition to being a specialist and youtubeur, he also teaches MBA given Plants and the Treviso Business School. This better understanding of the market leads him to understand that it is necessary to build a portfolio, and that it is necessary to adopt a strategy of acquiring new assets. It therefore opted for the purchase of first-rate shares of the most coveted companies on the stock market. An important observation: by diversification, understand the purchase of different products from the financial market. “Having 10 types of stocks is not diversifying. Diversifying is having stocks, buying dollars, gold funds and cryptocurrencies. only have cryptocurrency it’s a bet, not a strategy. now have cryptocurrency within the framework of the portfolio, it is, yes, of the strategy, says the expert, citing these investments only as an example. Long-term experience and vision Fabrice Guerato he was only 19 when he decided to invest. It is therefore quite natural that, over a period of almost 20 years, he acquires experience and learns from delicate moments lived up close. These are the cases of the economic crisis triggered by bank failure Lehman Brothers, from the ruin of OGX (from the contractor eike Batista) and now with the covid-19 pandemic. “There is one part that no study will replace, and that is experience. People are more and more anxious and prone to make mistakes, ”he says. In this trajectory, he says that the most important thing was not to account for losses or gains that he does not reveal. But think about the goal and the deadline, and avoid taking an immediate position. These behaviors, he says, have helped him in times of uncertainty. “The stock market fell for six years, and most lost more than they gained. Then it skyrocketed. The big issue is not whether you lost then, but how you are in the long run. Being a partner in large companies is for sure a good deal, ”explains the expert. Tip for beginners For those who want to take the first steps and learn more about the market, Guerato says it is possible to start with R $ 1,000 by investing in fixed income securities, such as debentures (debt bonds), or even AND F (investment funds that follow certain indices). “The focus here is not on profitability, but on education and learning. It’s interesting to put very little money in various assets, to understand how your emotions behave, ”he says.

