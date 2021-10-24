How DAOs Safely Unlock Investor Value Through Multi-Chain Integration

With much enthusiasm surrounding the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) and a raging bull market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) have received much less recognition despite their role. increasingly vital in expanding the reach of the global crypto ecosystem.

Made possible by the power of blockchain, DAOs are a natural evolution of DeFi applications and have revolutionized governance through community-driven voting mechanisms, involving the holders of its native tokens. This self-governance model makes these DAOs truly self-sufficient and grants its native token holders full rights to the decision-making process in addition to a proportional share of the distribution costs, further improving the overall proposition for newcomers. investors to join these networks.

Often seen as complicated, DAOs differ slightly from each other in terms of the crypto assets they deal with, but embody the fundamentals of blockchain technology to enable transparent investor participation in stand-alone financial assets and instruments. completely safe.







While only around 2.5% of the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization comes from DAO-related projects, this is expected to increase significantly in the future, given the growing number of DAOs launching projects such as DAOs. automated exchanges of market makers (AMM) that forge alliances. with centralized crypto exchanges to attract investors and cash that will be used to further develop the crypto ecosystem. Such AMM exchanges are truly decentralized as they are not controlled by a single entity, but rather are governed by a voting mechanism involving community members who have invested in native tokens. This gives them the right to make changes to the underlying protocol and even the reward mechanism, which makes them truly democratized in their work.

Additionally, these token holders are rewarded with a fixed percentage of the trading volumes on the exchange, making it easier to build a more stable token user base with a long-term investment mindset. This reward mechanism differentiates these tokens from those launched by other non-DAO projects, ultimately leading to an increased transfer of capital to projects managed by DAOs.

The other factor that makes these DAO-based AMM exchanges popular is the low transaction costs and fast transaction speeds. Through partnerships with leading blockchain networks like Ethereum and Layer 2 networks like Polygon, they make it easy for users to participate in staking, yield farming, and cash mining on various blockchains.

Users only need to connect their crypto wallets with the WalletConnect feature to invest in any of the avenues mentioned and can monitor the performance of their investments in real time with transparent protocol statistics further allowing them to choose the pools. the most liquid.

For investors looking to earn consistent returns on their crypto tokens, these exchanges offer them the opportunity to earn up to 83% of the trading commissions generated by the platform instead of the liquidity provided by them. Additionally, Liquidity Providers (LPs) can enjoy near free trading on the exchange due to the token return and reward mechanism adopted by each exchange. To sweeten the investor proposition even further, some of these DAO projects offer NFTs based on levels linked to attending community events or through token farming that can further increase the return on their investments.

Despite the strong self-governance model adopted, these exchanges are further audited by professional companies such as Hacken and BluSwarm to ensure that any potential malware or cyber attack can be thwarted using advanced scans from AML and CFT.

Additionally, with a reward mechanism that puts the community center stage, these DAO projects provide a much better value proposition for investors and regular users who want to use the platform to transact on various blockchains. With a future vision of integrating more blockchains and providing native support for building and trading smart digital assets with custom rule sets, these AMM exchanges are poised to redefine the way the world will deal in the future by capitalizing on the principles of democratized expansion promoted by the DAO structure.

