Stock market will take advantage of earnings, reports COVID – Manila Bulletin

While the PSEi retreated just after breaking above the 7,300 level, the market appears to be trying to push it back if it receives encouraging news of early business results as well as new COVID case reports.

While the local market had a good run last week, it still failed to maintain its position at the 7,300 level, which serves as immediate resistance. Next week, the market may continue to test that level, said Japhet Tantiangco, Philstocks Financial’s senior research supervisor.

He noted that, the downward trend of new daily COVID-19 cases in our country, if sustained, still seems to give sentiment a boost as it raises the possibility of further easing of restrictions in the country. countries in the short term.

However, Tantiangco said inflation concerns are seen as a downside risk to the market amid high global oil prices.

Investors are also expected to watch future third quarter corporate earnings reports to see if there will be any positive outliers amid difficult economic conditions in said quarter caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and re-taxation. strict quarantine measures in the country, he said.

Online brokerage firm 2TradeAsia.com said it expects moderate organic earnings per share growth outside of base effects from last year (51% in Q3 2021) characterized by strong numbers year-on-year but weaker quarter-on-quarter.

More visibility will be offered over the coming week as BDO Unibank, Meralco and Wilcon, leaders in their respective sectors, will make their announcements (representing 10% of the PSEi basket), he added.

As election spending ramps up and key industries significantly gain some traction (i.e. tourism and recreation, after taking a deadweight), the brokerage said , the market is encouraged to withdraw assets before 2022, which may explain certain premium valuations in the medium term.

Since generalized rallies mean that some stocks will advance more than others, and these are not always based on fundamental merits rather than based on investor bias, 2TradeAsia.com advises investors to ‘opting for these laggards for both alpha returns and declines. downside risk in the event of very short-term technical corrections.

BDO chief market strategist Jonathan Ravelas said investors remain optimistic about the prospects for another economic reopening as COVID-19 infections continue to decline.

However, he said inflation concerns, fueled by high oil prices, caused the index to forgo some gains that allowed it to close the week’s high.

Last week’s close at 7,289.61 highlights that the market still has gas to retry the 7,300-7,400 levels in the near term. But if profit-taking activity continued and broke through the 7,090 levels, a near-term high may have been reached, Ravelas said.

Petron Company

Meanwhile, Abacus Securities Corporation recommends a PURCHASE for Petron Corporation because it is in a unique position to benefit from both the gradual reopening of the economy and the energy shortage in China.

He noted that strong demand from China is pushing diesel margins in the region up. Petron is thus seeing an improvement in its gross revenue margins, which are now close to pre-pandemic levels.

For its part, COL Financial recommends a PURCHASE for Robinsons Land Corporation after reassessing the value of the company with the listing of its real estate investment trust as well as the potential resumption of its shopping center activities.

We also take into account the value realization exercise carried out by RLC when it registered its commercial REIT RL. RLC not only raised 23.53 billion pesos during the IPO, but also unlocked the value of a significant portion of its office rental portfolio, COL said.

Using RCR’s market valuation and our own valuation of the remaining office assets under RLC, we increased our valuation of RLC’s office assets to 69.1 billion pesos from 50.97 billion pesos previously.

Adding the 23.5 billion pesos of the proceeds of the IPO, the total impact of the listing of the RCR on the valuation of the RLC is 41.6 billion pesos or 8.00 pesos per share on its value. total liquidation.

We believe that RLC has the potential to outperform the index as its stocks are currently significantly undervalued based on our estimates. In addition, being one of the most affected by the pandemic, RLC will also be a big beneficiary of the recovery. Next year’s national elections could also give a boost to consumer spending, which would be positive for mall operators like RLC, COL said.



