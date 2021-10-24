These money and investing tips can help you hit any pitch offered by the market.

Don’t miss these best money and investing features:

Sign up here to receive the best mutual funds and ETF stories from MarketWatchs weekly by email!

Does the value of bitcoins affect the dollar? Can it be used as a barter tool? Does it have the same function as the dollar, gold and, centuries ago, salt? Read more

Should I buy a bitcoin ETF? Here’s What Some Pros Say You Should Consider

Is buying a bitcoin ETF worth it, especially one that is linked to futures? Read more

David Tepper flees the stock market: sometimes it’s time not to lose money

David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the best hedge fund managers in the world, isn’t a fan of the stock market right now. Read more

FOMO made a lot of money for equity investors, but now YARO is the market move

The Yet Another Reopening Trade (YARO) focuses on quality businesses and eschews the foamy values ​​of technology and innovation. Read more

Portfolio manager JPMorgan adds exposure to the S&P 500. Here’s why it’s bullish

Bulls have room in the US stock market, according to Phil Camporeale, portfolio manager for the global allocation strategy of the asset management unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co.s. Read more

This key stock market indicator has gone into a buy signal

Also, an aggressive strategy to trade the top of what could be a trading range for the S&P 500. Read more

How a change in a crucial piece of stock market plumbing could help all investors

Momentum is building to speed up settlement process after memes stock fiasco Read More

Don’t settle for miserable returns, increase your income with this dividend capitalization strategy

Home Depot, Lowes, Microsoft and other stocks beat the S&P 500’s 10-year yield as their dividend payouts rose rapidly. Read more

Don’t dismiss what ultra-low dividend yields tell us: we were ready for low returns in the stock market

The indicator that was once closely monitored still has great predictive power. Read more

Investor Who Almost Doubled His Index Return Says These Three Mid-Cap Stocks Are Ripe For Economic Recovery

Amy Zhang, manager of the Algiers Mid-Cap Focus fund, says the asset class represents the best of both worlds. Read more

Here’s why Facebook changing its name could increase its stock

The actions of companies facing negative publicity often do better after adopting a new identity. Read more

Big Tech stocks are the market superstars, but rising rates could push them down

Large-cap stocks struggle when borrowing costs rise. Read more

Easy money in junk debt markets helps borrowers, but are investors risking too much for return?

Credit terms are flexible in high-yield, high-risk corporate credit markets. Read more

You can conquer your fear of losing money on bonds when interest rates rise if you understand this one thing alone.

Calculations show that your long-term total return will not be affected if you buy a bond fund and hold it long enough. Read more

This toxic combination is one of the reasons Americans are unprepared for retirement

We score very poorly on financial literacy tests Read more

These companies prove that when workers are happy, investors are too

Cooperation between management and workers increases profits and shareholder value. Read more

How S in ESG Can and Should Help Low-Wage Workers: NYU Stern Report

As ESG funds evolve, a new report says investors need to pay more attention to the social impact of their decisions, especially on low-paid workers. Read more

We could forgo some return for future generations: Ford Foundation divesting millions of fossil fuels

The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, will divest millions of dollars from the fossil fuels that historically fueled the gasoline car engines responsible for seeding the charity in the first place. Read more

20 favorite stocks of alternative energies with an expected increase of up to 102%

There are three ways for investors to tap into solar stocks and other alternative energy, which rebounded from a dramatic drop earlier in the year. Read more

Does your 401 (k) have to follow your conscience? What to know before investing in ESG

Trying to make money and make the world a better place at the same time. Read more

Harambe gorilla statue looks at Wall Streets Charging Bull here’s why

The bronze statue of the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla killed in 2016 is believed to represent how Wall Street became the banana Read more