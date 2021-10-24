These money and investing tips can help you hit any pitch offered by the market.

Don’t miss these best money and investing features:
Sign up here to receive the best mutual funds and ETF stories from MarketWatchs weekly by email!
INVESTMENT NEWS AND TRENDS
I gave a talk on bitcoin at my father’s Rotary club, and these are the questions people were asking
Does the value of bitcoins affect the dollar? Can it be used as a barter tool? Does it have the same function as the dollar, gold and, centuries ago, salt? Read more
Should I buy a bitcoin ETF? Here’s What Some Pros Say You Should Consider
Is buying a bitcoin ETF worth it, especially one that is linked to futures? Read more
David Tepper flees the stock market: sometimes it’s time not to lose money
David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the best hedge fund managers in the world, isn’t a fan of the stock market right now. Read more
FOMO made a lot of money for equity investors, but now YARO is the market move
The Yet Another Reopening Trade (YARO) focuses on quality businesses and eschews the foamy values of technology and innovation. Read more
Portfolio manager JPMorgan adds exposure to the S&P 500. Here’s why it’s bullish
Bulls have room in the US stock market, according to Phil Camporeale, portfolio manager for the global allocation strategy of the asset management unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co.s. Read more
This key stock market indicator has gone into a buy signal
Also, an aggressive strategy to trade the top of what could be a trading range for the S&P 500. Read more
How a change in a crucial piece of stock market plumbing could help all investors
Momentum is building to speed up settlement process after memes stock fiasco Read More
Don’t settle for miserable returns, increase your income with this dividend capitalization strategy
Home Depot, Lowes, Microsoft and other stocks beat the S&P 500’s 10-year yield as their dividend payouts rose rapidly. Read more
Don’t dismiss what ultra-low dividend yields tell us: we were ready for low returns in the stock market
The indicator that was once closely monitored still has great predictive power. Read more
Investor Who Almost Doubled His Index Return Says These Three Mid-Cap Stocks Are Ripe For Economic Recovery
Amy Zhang, manager of the Algiers Mid-Cap Focus fund, says the asset class represents the best of both worlds. Read more
Here’s why Facebook changing its name could increase its stock
The actions of companies facing negative publicity often do better after adopting a new identity. Read more
Big Tech stocks are the market superstars, but rising rates could push them down
Large-cap stocks struggle when borrowing costs rise. Read more
Easy money in junk debt markets helps borrowers, but are investors risking too much for return?
Credit terms are flexible in high-yield, high-risk corporate credit markets. Read more
You can conquer your fear of losing money on bonds when interest rates rise if you understand this one thing alone.
Calculations show that your long-term total return will not be affected if you buy a bond fund and hold it long enough. Read more
This toxic combination is one of the reasons Americans are unprepared for retirement
We score very poorly on financial literacy tests Read more
These companies prove that when workers are happy, investors are too
Cooperation between management and workers increases profits and shareholder value. Read more
How S in ESG Can and Should Help Low-Wage Workers: NYU Stern Report
As ESG funds evolve, a new report says investors need to pay more attention to the social impact of their decisions, especially on low-paid workers. Read more
We could forgo some return for future generations: Ford Foundation divesting millions of fossil fuels
The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, will divest millions of dollars from the fossil fuels that historically fueled the gasoline car engines responsible for seeding the charity in the first place. Read more
20 favorite stocks of alternative energies with an expected increase of up to 102%
There are three ways for investors to tap into solar stocks and other alternative energy, which rebounded from a dramatic drop earlier in the year. Read more
Does your 401 (k) have to follow your conscience? What to know before investing in ESG
Trying to make money and make the world a better place at the same time. Read more
Harambe gorilla statue looks at Wall Streets Charging Bull here’s why
The bronze statue of the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla killed in 2016 is believed to represent how Wall Street became the banana Read more